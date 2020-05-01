Like many businesses, Impact Signs Awnings Wraps Inc. has been hit by challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. However, the company has come up with a way to help offset sales and help the community stay safe.
Impact came up with the idea of producing sneeze guards for businesses. Sneeze guards are designed for businesses with sales professionals, such as a retail store with cashiers, to put a layer of protection between them and customers.
“It’s a clear polycarbonate and it has holders, depending on what size it is but a minimum of two holders that just slides together,” Impact CEO and President David Goodson told the Democrat. “It interlocks, there’s no fasteners necessary so anybody can assemble it. … Simple to do and look nice too.”
The company has a standard 24-inch-by-36-inch size with a 5-inch-by-12-inch transaction window and will also do custom orders. They can be made in either polycarbonate or acrylic. Impact is offering shipping or curbside delivery and will install the guards if they’re custom.
Goodson explained the company was looking for a way to offset sales with the changes in business environments during the pandemic while still helping the community when they came up with the idea.
“So we started looking at what could our company offer in this crisis that would be a win for helping people, helping our company, and keeping people employed?” he explained.
“So we looked at the sneeze guards,” he continued. “It was just kind of a collaboration between Darren Goodson, one of our lead salespeople, and Mike Anderson, one of our lead engineers. They kind of collaborated and came up with this concept and idea. Then we just kind of ran with it from there.”
Goodson said the staff had not seen any other local companies producing them and they had found retailers putting up whatever they could find such as nailing up two-by-fours to create a barrier.
“This is a little better, long-term approach,” Goodson explained. “Some of theirs (retailers) were reactive to the situation, where we’ve had a chance to kind of plan the design, plan the execution of these. So they maybe will perform better for the end-user than just taking something and throwing a barrier up. Aesthetically they look really nice.”
Goodson said one challenge was securing the products for making the guards but the company has several hundred in production and plans to “constantly keep them going.” They’ve also had hundreds of orders for the guards from across the state.
“We’re seeing a lot of orders from voting offices, from libraries, from banks, hospitals,” he said. “Really anybody who has retail to protect, we have the ability to machine and manufacture them (sneeze guards) to custom order, to our pre-made kits for quick ship.”
Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe made a social media post April 27 applauding Impact for “the work they are doing and products they have developed to help keep MO businesses and customers safe,” which brought in more business for the company, Goodson said.
“We’ve seen it (orders) come through social media, we’ve seen it coming from all different areas,” Goodson said. “Some of it is stuff we’ve generated internally by sending stuff out to our existing customers and then again about 50% of these orders are new customers. That’s exciting from a business standpoint that we’re attracting new business.”
Impact is also offering social distancing decals to place on the floor to help customers and employees with social distancing. Goodson said many banks, restaurants, hospitals and industrial customers have been placing decal orders along with other banners and signs related to the pandemic.
The company has been happy with what it was able to do and the response from the community.
“It was a way we could help,” Goodson said. “A way we could keep people working and just seemed to be a win for everybody. We’re finding that there’s a real need for them as well.”
Impact Signs Awnings Wraps, Inc. can be found at impact4800.com or www.facebook.com/impact4800.
