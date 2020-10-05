Two members of the Impact Signs Awnings Wraps Inc. staff were recently elected to serve three-year terms on Sign Association boards for the sign/visual communications industry.
Anné Townsend, who is Impact’s Chief Operating Officer, will serve on the Missouri Division Board of Directors for the Tri-State Sign Association. Townsend joined Impact as a Project Manager in 2013, was promoted to General Manager and then to her current position of COO. Prior to joining the sign industry, she worked in the financial banking field for 17 years, most recently as the Vice President of Operations for a multi-facility credit union in Kansas City, Missouri.
Anné resides in Sedalia with her two children, Clayton and Savannah Townsend, and her fiancé, Aaron Walter.
Julie Goodson, Vice President/Co-Owner of Impact, was elected to the Tri-State Sign Association Board of Directors and will fill the role of Treasurer for a three-year term. She previously served on the Missouri Division Board of Directors. Goodson, who joined her husband in the family business in 2003, had worked in the financial industry 13 years prior to starting her career in the sign industry.
Julie, along with her husband David, lives in Sedalia with their two children, Katie and Jeffrey Goodson.
The Tri-State Sign Association, in affiliation with the International Sign Association, works to advance the sign industry in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. TSSA represents a majority of all companies engaged in the design, sale, manufacture, installation and service of on-premise signs. Its membership includes sign companies, suppliers of sign materials and components and equipment, and professional associates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.