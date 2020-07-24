Two people have challenged the incumbent for the Pettis County Assessor’s seat in the Aug. 4 primary election.
Assessor Chris Woolery has been challenged by Sedalia Ward 1 Councilman Tom Oldham and Pettis County Deputy Assessor Amber Bridges. All three candidates are Republicans. There are no Democratic candidates so the primary winner will be unopposed in the November General Election. The assessor serves a four-year term.
Each candidate was asked to fill out a questionnaire. Answers were limited to 200 words and are listed in the order the candidates appear on the ballot.
What are your qualifications related to being elected as the county assessor?
Woolery: I am the only candidate who has been in the office since 2011 and attained certification from the Missouri State Assessor’s Association. In that time I have consistently worked in both real estate and personal property. I am the only candidate with experience in managing the assessment of business personal property, railroads and utilities, TIF districts, Chapter 100 properties, and the income approach to rental property. I have also been the only person to balance the total assessed value to the tax system in the past seven years.
Oldham: In my early career, I supervised seven restaurants, managed logistics and planning a fleet of 600 semi-trucks, and expanded delivery capabilities of a delivery company. I have not only successfully managed an office environment, but have established steady leadership skills rooted in adaptability, hospitality, and determination. While these experiences solidified my time management and planning skills, it was through my work as a Financial Director for an automotive company, in addition to working as a personal Financial Consultant, where I learned the mechanics of the financial management sector. It is the right of our community members to know that, in any elected position, your official keeps your needs in mind; to know that there is someone who is working for you and your interests. As a City Councilman, I keep the citizens of my ward in mind with every vote I cast. I have strived to use my platform as one to develop our community’s economic footprint, provide clean surroundings and foster inclusivity. I will always use my voice for the people; I will never stop working for you.
Bridges: I have 10 years’ experience in the Assessor’s Office and I am your current Deputy Assessor. I started working in the Personal Property Department before moving to the Real Estate Department as a field reviewer. I am experienced in residential, agricultural, and commercial property tax assessments. My job duties include collection of residential and commercial property characteristics, data entry of real estate property information, name and address maintenance of all real estate land, reading legal descriptions and mapping of parcels, customer service for real estate and personal property departments, provide tax estimates, and generate reports of varying degree. I have also worked for a commercial real estate data collection company for three years which provided me with a good understanding of real estate market. During that time, I provided customer service to brokers and real estate agents, collected information regarding real estate listings, generated reports of available properties, and data entry.
How do you propose to prevent future large increases in property tax assessments?
Woolery: The only way to prevent future large increases in property assessments is to follow the market trends every reassessment year and ensuring we stay within tolerance of the State Tax Commission.
Oldham: Consistency and accountability. The issue we ran into is that we have previous assessors who didn’t do the job that they were elected to do. To prevent large increases in property tax assessments, it is important to look at each property objectively to produce the fairest valuation for each home; that means taking into account the good, bad, and ugly. The task of properly assessing property had been passed to assessor after assessor and unfortunately for this office, and the public, hands for forced. Having someone in this elected position, who knows they work for and are accountable to the people, would eliminate the issues we are currently facing. As mentioned in my response to the previous question, I know who I work for – the people of this county. When working with the public, it is imperative that they understand their rights and know that public officials work exclusively for the community that elected them. Proven accountability, consistency and accessibility is crucial in providing stability in tax assessments; I firmly believe I am the candidate who will provide that.
Bridges: Utilizing the sales data that the Assessor’s Office obtains from sales questionnaires that are mailed to property owners, my goal will be to evaluate the data collected and adjust the property valuations according to the market data on reassessment years. The State of Missouri mandates reassessment every two years on odd numbered years. This may mean adjustments every other year instead of no adjustments for many years thus having large changes to make up for the years there was no change. Market trends of increasing and decreasing values will be studied every year so when adjustments are needed there will not be a delay.
How will you ensure accuracy within your office for citizens and businesses?
Woolery: I’ve been working on more and more cross training to ensure multiple eyes look at all assessments. Our sales studies, multiple eyes on assessments, and quarterly reporting validates real estate. We do multiple checks on sheets, utilize value guides and tables, and have regular discussions as issues emerge.
Oldham: First and foremost, I believe in the importance of professional accountability and transparency in addition to increased public education regarding the Assessor’s Office. Accuracy in the Assessor’s Office will be reached by remaining consistency in my assessments, effectively communicating in office and with the public, and guaranteeing openness in the wake of public inquiry. This will be accomplished by creating a new relations plan for the Assessor’s Office to ensure all relevant information regarding the services provided by the office as well as all instances that affect the public can be easily accessed by our community.
Bridges: Personal property, which is generally vehicle information, is entered based on the information that is received by the property owner’s assessment sheet. When more specific information is needed, the staff will call the property owner at that time to obtain the necessary information to appropriately input the vehicle specifics. The same pertains to business personal property assessments. Real estate information is collected by the field reviewers and myself. New construction questionnaires are also mailed to the homeowner to collect and/or verify the information. Property owners are encouraged to call or visit the Assessor’s Office regarding questions they may have about their personal or real estate property. I think we all must stay as up to date with technology as possible so we can make sure we are able to serve the taxpayers of Pettis County.
Do you think the assessor’s office is transparent with citizens?
Woolery: We are transparent with citizens and all the organizations that we report to, however, everything can be improved upon. The county website has been reworked in the past couple years and I have put up a lot more information that is helpful to the citizens’ understanding of the assessor’s office. Our records are public and can be requested or looked up on our personal property website at any time.
The improvements I am planning is implementing a schedule to push updates to the personal property website, county website, and the deadlines necessary to taxpayers through Facebook and Nixle. Once accomplished, it will be hard to miss news from our office.
Oldham: Unfortunately, transparency is currently a weakness. I have personally received feedback where individuals were unable to get the answers they needed despite calling several times and felt as though their concerns were not taken seriously. While some questions may be somewhat easy to answer such as “why is my property tax increasing,” many questions require more in-depth conversations that stem from a citizen’s need for clarity regarding the office and its actions that can only be solved by taking public concerns seriously, meeting them with hospitality, and using their feedback to institute improvements. The way we solve our current weakness in transparency is to listen intently to public concerns, produce material that is easily accessible and useful, and to rebrand the image of our office as one that holds great customer service to its highest esteem.
Bridges: I feel the Assessor’s Office maintains transparency with the people of Pettis County. The Assessor’s Office mails out personal property assessment sheets, real estate sales questionnaires, new construction questionnaires, and real estate increase notices. Information regarding the purpose of the form and deadlines, if there is one, is printed on the form. The Assessor’s Office website, pettiscomo.com/assessor, and Pettis County Assessor’s Office Facebook page also has this information. If taxpayers have questions or concerns, I want them to know that they can contact me personally and I will do my best to help them with their issues. My goal is to continue to be available to the taxpayers of Pettis County.
What are some top issues facing the county you believe the assessor’s office could help address?
Woolery: Commercial reassessment is costly project that will need to be addressed in the near future. I plan to reach out to other assessors to research other sources of funding for the project. In the coming years I plan to work with the county commission to get the budget in line to accomplish this task with the least effect to the county’s budget.
I have always shared my resources with other county departments when able if my help is needed. We work with many of the county’s offices and those offices are well versed in the resources I can provide them, so we get things handled when they are requested.
Oldham: Transparency, communication and customer service. The staff works very hard; however, needs leadership. Our software, policies and procedures are in place; however, we need to improve communication with the public on the technology standpoint, we also need proper training and cross training with staff to efficiently run the office. Finally, we need to improve county and city relations. We have several towns in Pettis County, and if we can have everyone working together, it does nothing but improve our communities.
Bridges: The State of Missouri sets the statutes that govern the Assessor’s Office and they must be followed. I will do my best to stay current on the real estate and personal property issues. I believe that every county and community are unique in their own ways. While the duties of the Assessor are to value real estate property and personal property assessments, I will make sure to inform the respective department of any issues identified within the county when brought to my attention.
