Gardner Denver employees in Sedalia have received yet another opportunity to have ownership in the company with a $150 million equity grant for all worldwide Ingersoll Rand employees.
The equity grant for 16,000 global employees was celebrated Monday with a virtual bell ringing to open the New York Stock Exchange.
“This is significant for all of our employees because we’re giving every employee equity into the company. In Sedalia, it’s significant because it’s the second time in the last three years,” said Paul Dick, the Industrial Technologies and Services Americas Operations Leader in Sedalia.
Gardner Denver, now a brand of Ingersoll Rand after a merger in February, announced an equity grant of more than $100 million in deferred stock units for employees in 2017.
While the equity grant was a surprise for employees in 2017, Dick said this current equity grant was communicated to employees early on as part of the merger. Dick said the company saw “really good success” with the first equity grant.
“We thought it was good to continue down that same path with the new combined company,” Dick said. “... The ownership mindset is a core value (of Ingersoll Rand) — we think and act like owners, and we mean it. That was a big reason they wanted to do it again for all our locations. Sixteen thousand employees will be actual owners.”
The newest equity grant provides a first-time opportunity for Ingersoll Rand employees and a second opportunity for Gardner Denver employees. Dick said the Restricted Stock Units (RSU) will be over a two-year vesting period. The first half will be vested in the first year, with the second half in the second year. Then employees can sell the stock or keep it. Employees who kept their stock from the 2017 equity grant have seen an 80% increase in value in three years, according to Dick.
All eligible employees not already part of the company’s equity program received a grant equal in value on the grant date to 20% of that employee’s annual base salary.
“This is a $150 million investment in our employees,” Ingersoll Rand Chief Executive Officer Vicente Reynal said in a news release. “We are not aware of any other industrial company our size having done something like this; it’s a meaningful way to build an ownership culture where all employees can benefit from creating value as they all contribute to our success. Our employees have carried us through the beginning of a successful integration between Gardner Denver and the Ingersoll Rand Industrial segment, built a solid foundation and now position us to pivot to growth and achieve great things in the future. United by a common purpose and set of values, we believe our 16,000 employees around the world are unstoppable.”
Gardner Denver Holdings Inc. completed a merger with the Ingersoll Rand Industrial segment Feb. 29, according to a news release, and began trading March 2 on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IR.”
The combined company produces mission-critical flow creation systems, including air compressors, pumps, blowers, the Club Car brand of electric vehicles and systems for fluid management, loading and material handling.
Ingersoll Rand operates four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, which includes Gardner Denver, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.
Dick said Gardner Denver is now one of nine Ingersoll Rand factories in North America that produce a host of compressors, vacuum pumps and other products. He said there were no significant changes in Sedalia due to the merger, as product lines remained the same. The leadership structure was reorganized, and Dick oversees all of the North American factories in the industrial technologies and services segment.
Ingersoll Rand and CEO Reynal have set a goal to double the company in five years. Dick said it’s hard to comment on where a particular factory fits into the plans but noted Sedalia is a “key part of the success for the future of the company.”
“As we continue to grow in the industrial space, the market we play in is sizable — it’s a $40 billion market, we’re about a $6 billion company. There’s certainly lots of opportunity over the next five years,” Dick said. “We have intentions to double in five years. We’ve already doubled once since 2017.”
Dick said all the products made in Sedalia are products Ingersoll Rand has developed a growth plan around to continue to capture market growth. He noted Ingersoll Rand “put a lot of investment in the Sedalia facility over time.”
As the company moves forward, Dick said those new employee owners have helped make it possible: “Without them (our employees), we would not have the continued success in serving our customers for over 160 years while constantly growing our company into what it is today.”
