It has been less than two weeks since the Spirit of the American Doughboy statue located on the grounds of the Pettis County Courthouse was vandalized and the investigation into the crime continues.
The Pettis County Crime Stoppers issued an alert Tuesday asking the community for help in identifying the driver of a suspect vehicle that was captured on surveillance video during the Fourth of July weekend when the statue was damaged.
According to the news release, the suspect vehicle is a white four-door sedan with a sunroof that is missing part of the rear bumper.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Tollie Rowe told the Democrat on Tuesday the investigation is still active. The sheriff's office is asking any individuals who may have knowledge of the incident to contact the office at 660-827-0052.
Pettis County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $3,000 for any information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in this crime, the release stated. Rowe added, “As for criminal charges, when I identify the suspect(s) I will be looking at property damage in the first degree, which is a felony.”
The historic “Spirit of the American Doughboy” statue on the west grounds of the Pettis County Courthouse suffered significant damage as both the arm and the rifle were bent in what appears to have been an attempt to topple the statue from its granite base.
Made of pressed copper and sitting on a granite base, the statue depicts a uniformed World War I soldier armed in battle. Together with its base, the monument weighs more than 450 pounds, according to a report in the Oct. 21, 1925, issue of the Democrat.
The statue was provided by the American Legion of Pettis County and was dedicated on Nov. 12, 1926. The statue lists the names of 50 World War I dead on the front and names of about 360 World War II, Korea and Vietnam dead are engraved on the other three sides.
Damage to the statue has prompted much sadness and outrage among residents, according to Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick, numerous posts on social media and members of the veterans community.
“The veterans groups are working together with others in the community to raise funds for the repair and the refurbishment while it is being worked on,” Dick said via email. “The statue is insured but it hasn’t been determined what its value is or the deductible as of yet. So, the funds raised will offset the cost of the refurbishment and some other costs. I am grateful that the community has responded and has felt as offended as I have felt.”
A timeline for the repair is not known yet. Dick explained the county is waiting to have a person who knows how to determine the extent of the damage and what process will be used to complete the needed repairs. Once those factors are decided, decisions will be made regarding repairs and when the statue will be removed.
According to the Crime Stoppers report, initial costs of damage to the statue are estimated to be in excess of $100,000.
Paul Bennett, Adjunct of the George A. Whiteman Memorial American Legion Post, commented the damage to the statute has brought the already close veterans and their families of Sedalia and Pettis County even closer.
“The vandalism and partial destruction of the doughboy memorial brings much sadness to the community,” Bennett wrote in a statement provided to the Democrat. “This act is like placing a knife in all local veterans who have looked upon this memorial with pride and patriotism for eight decades. The community may rest assured the many veterans, the VFW, 40&8 and the American Legion will come together and replace the magnificent memorial.”
The $3,000 reward is due to the support and contributions from members of the Pettis County community.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Pettis County Crime
Stoppers Tips Hotline at 660-827-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted at nixle.com/tip.
