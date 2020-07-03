GREEN RIDGE — Rodeo is at the heart of a Green Ridge family who has a commitment to the community and to the armed services.
Gail and Janice Jennings and son Luke Jennings have been involved with rodeo for decades. In 1980, the couple built an indoor arena because Gail was involved with team roping and Janice wanted a place to show her horses. The arena soon became known in the rodeo circuit and the family started hosting events on their 80-acre property near Green Ridge.
On June 19, Luke and his fiancée, Anicka Oyen, hosted the grand opening of the new 240-by-110-foot outdoor arena. The two-day grand opening event was a fundraiser for the Central Missouri Honor Flight and raised more than $3,000.
Janice said this week her son Luke always loved the property and vowed to never move away. After she and her husband retired, Luke picked up the reins at the arena and still lives in the home he was born in.
“Luke said when he was in third grade, ‘I’m never leaving this place’ and he never did,” she added. “He’s lived here all his life.”
Janice said over the years at the indoor arena, the family’s hosted team roping events, bull riding clinics and a cutting horse show from the Missouri State Fair.
Luke noted running the arenas is “a lot of work” but he wouldn’t want to live any other type of lifestyle.
“I grew up and mom and dad went to rodeos and we went along,” Luke said. “It just got in my blood and I’ve been doing it ever since.
“Instead of traveling all over to go to rodeos, we can always bring them here,” he continued. “I’ve always loved the sport my entire life and we’re just doing our part to keep it going.”
He added growing up on the property and going on the rodeo circuit is the best lifestyle one could have.
“I grew up on horseback, playing out in the pasture chasing cows,” he said. “Chasing rodeos.”
Oyen said she jokes they had to build a rodeo arena on the property to keep Luke home.
“Luke told me one time he thought about moving away once, but he was like, ‘where am I ever going to live where I have an arena in my backyard?’”
Luke and Oyen spent many late nights and early morning hours working on the outdoor arena. They said they were thankful for all the volunteers and community involvement getting it ready for the grand opening.
“We built a full rodeo arena, it’s permanent and includes everything,” Oyen said. “People don’t have to bring in any bucking chutes, roping boxes — it’s a complete rodeo set-up.
“We have it set up in what we like to call ‘old school,’” she continued. “We buck to the crowd. So … we have our bucking chutes on the side and everything bucks to the crowd. So, you have the shortest distance between you and the bulls and it’s more action for the crowd.”
The grand opening for the arena, which seats 650 people, was sponsored by Gene’s Boots and Hats and produced by the Amped Up Pro Bull Tour. It featured 67 riders the first night and 40 the second. Many local businesses also sponsored the event monetarily or with items for the fundraising auction.
Luke added the people involved in the rodeo circuit are very close and like an extended family.
“You get to know everybody and get to know their families,” he explained. “You won’t find a better group of people than rodeo people.”
Oyen noted she sees so much potential in the Green Ridge community and hopes the arena will boost its economy. Luke echoed that sentiment.
“When I was growing up, rodeos in general were huge,” Luke said. “Every little town had a rodeo. It was the biggest thing that hit that town every year.
“They have backed off over the years,” he continued. “There’s some that still have rodeos but there’s not a lot of community support anymore. We are trying to bring that back. That’s why we have stuff for the kids, we try to have music and just try to really get the community involved and bring back the big rodeos.”
For more information, visit Jennings Arena on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.