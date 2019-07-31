Pettis County residents have a new option when looking for a home health provider.
Johnson County Community Health Services (JCCHS) expanded its home health services to Pettis County after the opportunity arose in July.
“The JCCHS home health care team is dedicated to providing quality, compassionate, and skilled care to our patients, and we are excited to expand our territory into Pettis County,” Raylene Ballenger, RN Director of Home Health Nursing at JCCHS, said in a press release.
“Our focus is providing the best possible care for all our patients, and our staff is excited about the new opportunity.”
JCCHS was created in 1975 and serves as the public health department for Johnson County, according to JCCHS Community and Marketing Coordinator Scott Alvested. They also provide home health services to Johnson and Lafayette counties.
“We’ve been doing that since 1975. That’s skilled nursing care, so what we do with that is, say if somebody goes into the hospital and they need some additional home services in terms of like wound care or physical therapy…” Alvested explained. “Something that we’re able to go out and provide the services right to the patients in their own homes.”
According to Alvested, the company was not planning on expanding to Sedalia, the opportunity just arose.
“We weren’t necessarily looking to move into the area because we already provide services to Johnson and Clay County, but an opportunity kind of presented itself,” he said. “With that came the opportunity to hire some people that are based in Sedalia. So they’re residents that live and work right there in the Sedalia and Pettis County area that could do these services. We have brought them on staff as well.”
Alvested said there is a difference between what JCCHS does, home health, and home care.
“So home care would be cooking and the bathing. There would be errands, companionship. This is actually skilled care so it does have to prescribed by a physician,” he explained. “It’s typically temporary in terms of it only lasts a few weeks or a few months, so it’s not a continual type thing…It’s to get them back to a condition where they can live life on their own terms.”
Some of the services that will be offered include wound care, IV therapy, trach teaching, ostomy, physical therapy and occupational therapy.
Patients will be referred to JCCHS by health care providers, however, patients are encouraged to request JCCHS, according to Alvested.
“With the home health services…they’re (patients) referred to us by either their physician or if they’re being discharged from a hospital or a care facility. They basically work with us when their physician contacts us and refers their information to us,” said Alvested.
The JCCHS services became available in Pettis County late July and Alvested said they have already started seeing a few patients in Sedalia.
“We’re just excited about the opportunity and look forward to serving residents in Sedalia and Pettis County ...We're a local not-for-profit agency that does this so we're not a big corporate conglomerate,” Alvested said. “All of our staff kind of live and work here. Everything is kind of local. We’ve been a local provider for over 40 years. This is a nice addition as well.”
For more information, visit johnsoncountyhealth.org.
