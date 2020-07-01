Holiday plans may have been changed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but those who are still choosing to travel for the Fourth of July will find lower prices at the gas pump than in recent years.
According to GasBuddy, the average price of gas in Missouri was $1.86 per gallon as of Monday, an increase of 3.8 cents from last week. The national average on Monday was $2.17, which GasBuddy predicts will continue into the Fourth of July. Gas prices in Missouri are 23.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 53.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
On Tuesday, prices averaged $1.87 in Sedalia, on par with the average state price.
2020 will see the lowest July 4 gas prices since 2004. In the last 10 years, the most expensive price going into the Fourth of July holiday was $3.52 in 2014, according to GasBuddy. Other than 2020, the lowest was $1.97 in 2017.
GasBuddy states Fourth of July prices are about 15 cents lower than Memorial Day prices, but the national average is beginning to rise again.
“2020 continues to be anything but a normal year, and low gas prices have persisted into summer’s unofficial halfway point, Independence Day,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a news release. “While gasoline demand has continued to rebound, there is anxiety about the recent surge in new coronavirus cases in the U.S., and that could prevent gas prices from seeing a continued rebound. However, we’re currently in the midst of the lowest summer gas prices we’ve seen in some 15 years.
“For now, expect a roller coaster ride at the pump, but conditions to socially distance and hit the road remain ripe for those able to do so,” he continued. “Prices in all 50 states remain well-below year-ago levels, but should the coronavirus situation improve significantly, gas prices will follow. At the end of the day, I expect this summer to have been the cheapest in well over a decade, so pack your bags, masks and hand sanitizer and hit the road.”
De Haan said the pandemic has made forecasting gasoline prices difficult this summer but that he is predicting a national average of $2.25 to $2.50 per gallon by Labor Day.
While filling up at a gas station during your Fourth of July road trip, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using disinfecting wipes on handles and buttons before touching them to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. After fueling up, drivers are encouraged to use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol and then wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water once they arrive at their destination.
Despite the pandemic, AAA is forecasting Americans will take 700 million trips this summer, although that is down nearly 15% compared to last July through September. AAA states that is the first decline in summer travel since 2009.
“Americans will get out and explore this summer though they’re taking a ‘wait and see approach’ when it comes to booking and are likely to book more long weekend getaways than extended vacations,” Paula Twidale, AAA’s senior vice president of Travel, said in a news release. “When they do venture out, travelers will take to the road with 683 million car trips to satisfy their wanderlust.”
The release states that is a 3% decrease in travel volume from last year for car trips, which account for 97% of the favored mode of transportation. The agency said it would be projecting 857 million trips during the third quarter, a 3.6% increase over last year, if it wasn’t for the pandemic.
