Justice for Hannah protests are gaining momentum. Organizers believe the protests are becoming more effective as more people learn about the circumstances involving Hannah Fizer’s death.
The 10th protest was hosted on the east side of the Pettis County Courthouse Saturday, for Hannah Fizer, 25, who was shot and killed by a Pettis County Sheriff’s Deputy June 13, during a traffic stop. Saturday’s protest gained the attention of Elad Gross, the Democratic candidate for Missouri Attorney General, and additional news media outlets including the New York Times.
Close to 40 people showed up Saturday for the protest.
Janet Uplinger, who helped organize the protest with Fizer’s cousin Jessica Brown, said the New York Times became involved because someone called the publication.
“We’ve put this out to everybody that we could,” she added. “We feel that the situation just isn’t right at all.”
Uplinger said it “breaks her heart” to know the Fizers had to bury their only daughter.
Co-organizer Brown, who is Fizer’s cousin, said she believes the protests are becoming effective.
“I think that each time we have a protest more people become aware,” she added. “A lot of the people who drive by, they’re not even aware of the situation. So, as they drive by we’ll holler and tell them what’s going on.
“Then they’ll end up honking, once they realize,” she continued. “They’ll say ‘honk for Hannah, what’s that mean?’ And we’ll say, ‘she was gunned down by a Pettis County (Sheriff’s) officer for running a red light.’ They’ll honk once they understand the situation, because it’s not right.”
Brown said she thought it was great for Gross to show support for the protests.
“It’s really good that he’s standing up for the people of the community,” Brown said. “And helping be a voice for the people, because that’s what we need politicians that are for the people.”
Gross said he became involved with Justice for Hannah because he drove through Sedalia during one of the protests.
“I’ve been talking about Hannah’s case for a bit, ever since I heard about it,” he said. “One of the big proposals I’ve had for the office is starting a civil rights division, which would be the first one in Missouri’s history.
“But, it would be one that would bring accountability to policing, more transparency in issues like this…,” he continued. “I was posting about it on Facebook and happened to be driving through (Sedalia) and I saw them protesting.”
He added he got out of his vehicle and began talking to those involved in last week’s protest.
“They invited me to come back,” he noted. “And I said, ‘absolutely, anything I can do to support.’
“I just wanted to be present and to highlight it as much as possible too, because we’re seeing issues like this all over the state,” he continued. “So, the more that we can see those commonalities between each other, the more we can get some pushes here.”
He added he contacted state legislators, both Republicans and Democrats.
“Both of whom were very interested,” Gross said. “But they just couldn’t make it because of their schedule. So, I’m going to be sending some stuff back and contacting them.”
He added he plans to be back for additional Justice for Hannah protests.
Both Brown and Fizer’s father are relieved that Pettis County Prosecutor Phillip Sawyer now has the case.
“I think we’re just praying he’ll make the right decision,” Brown noted. “That he’ll charge him (the deputy).”
“We just want justice,” John Fizer said. “I really don’t know what that justice would be, but I just feel like he (the deputy) needs to be brought to some type of accountability. I’m not saying go to prison for the rest of your life, but there needs to be some justification.”
He added he was happy to see the case moving forward.
“I’m thinking the (Missouri State) Highway Patrol saw something or they would not have passed it on (to Sawyer),” he said. “That’s my thought.”
