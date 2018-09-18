A suspect in last summer’s shooting death of a Windsor man has pleaded guilty to murder and three other felony charges.
Ronald M. Cage, 30, of Kansas City, entered the plea at 4 p.m. Tuesday, the day before his trial was scheduled to start Wednesday morning.
Cage and Branden L. Hendren, 24, of Independence, were charged in the robbery and murder of Leon Hinckley, 28, who died Aug. 17, 2017, after suffering gunshot wounds in a trailer park west of Sedalia city limits.
Cage pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. Pettis County Prosecutor Phillip Sawyer dropped a second armed criminal action charge that was attached to the case.
He made an open plea, meaning Judge Jeff Mittelhauser decides his prison sentence. A sentencing hearing for the case is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 8 at the Pettis County Courthouse.
A conviction of murder or armed criminal action opens the possibility for a life sentence for either charge. On the murder count alone, Cage will have to serve at least 85 percent of his prison term before he has the possibility of parole.
Mittelhauser said he would consider several facts from the case before declaring a sentence, including Cage’s decision to make a plea in lieu of going to trial. Sawyer recommended the judge plan for the sentencing hearing to take up to two hours for presentation of information.
Regardless, Mittelhauser told Cage it is likely he will receive a “substantial sentence.”
Sawyer reserved his opinion on the case’s resolution until after the sentence is announced.
“We’ll know on Nov. 8,” Sawyer said. “It’s certainly a sense of satisfaction. It gives us closure on this particular case in the office and lets us focus on the co-defendant. I hope that it provides the family some closure.”
Hendren is still set for trial in his case and will appear for proceedings Dec. 3. He has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree robbery.
Cage’s hearing took an emotional turn while Sawyer read the evidence of the case. Members of Hinckley’s family were unable to fight back tears while listening to details of the murder and as Cage pleaded guilty to each count.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Office detective Tollie Rowe also attended the hearing. Rowe, who served as a lead investigator in the case, said the resolution provided limited satisfaction.
“These are always lengthy investigations, but no one ever wins at the end,” Rowe said. “You can’t fix what’s been done, but having that sense of justice from the legal system being done is a bit rewarding. But, I still can’t change the tragedy of the situation.”
Cage evaded arrest for nearly three months until Kansas City police took him into custody in November for an unrelated incident. Hendren was arrested in Independence a week after Hinckley’s death.
Pettis County deputies responded to the Sunset Village Trailer Park at 12:45 a.m. the night of the murder for a report of a shooting. They found Hinckley with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. Hickley was taken to Bothwell Regional Health Center where he later died.
Witnesses described seeing a white man and a black man point guns at Hinckley and tell him to “empty his pockets and give them their s–,” according to Rowe’s probable cause statement for the case.
The white man reportedly shot Hinckley with a tan rifle and fled with the black man, who carried a Western-style revolver with wooden grips. The suspects left the scene in a black four-door car.
A woman later reported her black four-door vehicle missing. She said her friend “Ronnie,” later identified as Ronald Cage, had taken the vehicle overnight, according to court documents.
The woman also said Cage and a white man she knew as “Bino” were at her home in the early morning hours of Aug. 17, 2017. She said her father’s .22 caliber Western-style revolver was missing from under her mattress.
Text messages on the woman’s phone showed Cage had asked for a phone number later linked to Hendren, according to court documents. Rowe later showed the woman a photo of Hendren, and she identified him as the man she knew as Bino.
Witnesses of the shooting picked out Cage and Hendren from lineups of similar-looking faces. Another woman also positively identified both suspects from a lineup after she reported they had forced into her home looking for Hinckley and left with him.
Cage had a felony conviction of second-degree domestic assault, which prohibited him from carrying a firearm.
