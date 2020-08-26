A project three years in the making is finally underway after Katy Trail Community Health hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its second Sedalia site Wednesday evening.
Chief Executive Officer Chris Stewart told the Democrat on Wednesday that she expects construction to begin in early September at the new facility at 305 W. Main St. Katy Trail already has a site at 821 Westwood Ave., along with locations in Marshall, Versailles and Warsaw.
Golden shovels made their way into the dirt at the construction site at the corner of West Main Street and South Kentucky Avenue at a groundbreaking ceremony hosted by Katy Trail and the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce.
“On behalf of the City of Sedalia and the community, I’d like to thank Katy Trail Community Health for investing in the community, and specifically this neighborhood,” said Sedalia Ward 2 Councilman and Mayor Pro-Tem Andrew Dawson. “There’s been countless times I’ve walked by and driven by and thought, ‘What an opportunity for someone who has a little bit of vision.’ And Katy Trail Community Health has seized that opportunity and the community, in turn, is getting better access to health care.”
Stewart read a speech written by Katy Trail Board President Mary Nell Strautman, who was unable to attend the ceremony due to illness.
“This site has been a long time coming,” Stewart read. “One of our previous board members, Scott Benbrook, raised the possibility of a second site on the east side of town over six years ago. Thanks to Scott for asking us to consider this possibility.
“We have been planning to open a second site for about three years when we officially grew out of our 821 Westwood site,” she continued. “Our staff, patient as ever, has been finding creative ways to operate in a very tight space. We have four care coordinators in a small office, we had three nurse practitioners working out of the same office, our nurses have had to share a space where they are literally shoulder to shoulder for the last several years.”
Stewart said Katy Trail on Main will house the walk-in clinic, expand primary care services and Katy Trail is looking at the possibility of providing vision services. Katy Trail is recruiting an additional physician to join the Sedalia practice.
“Finally, I want to thank our staff,” Stewart said on Strautman’s behalf. “They are the foundation of our organization, because day in and day out, they care for the most vulnerable people in our community. They spend countless hours helping our patients improve their health and the health of their families. Without our staff, we could not live up to our mission of quality care plus meaningful partnerships equals healthy communities.”
The Main Street site will be two stories and include medical and behavioral health. The second floor will house the administration offices that are currently in the Westwood site. Nine exam rooms will be on the first floor.
Stewart said the plan is to move into the new 12,000-square-foot facility in August 2021. It is being constructed by Preferred Construction in conjunction with Rob Rollings Architects.
Once the new facility is complete, that will allow part two to begin: renovations at the current facility. Stewart said plans include adding a dental operatory designed to serve people in a wheelchair and redesigning the medical areas.
“Our staff and patients made do in our Sedalia site for many years and now they see the light at the end of the tunnel and I’m glad we can deliver for them,” Stewart told the Democrat after the ceremony.
