From the beginning of stay-at-home orders through May, Katy Trail Community Health was primarily conducting virtual visits with limited in-person visits when clinicians felt it was necessary. Last week, Katy Trail began seeing more patients in person again at all locations while continuing to offer the telehealth option. According to Chief Executive Officer Chris Stewart, that option will continue long-term.
“Because it’s a brave new world, really anything’s possible,” Stewart said. “We don’t hear people saying ‘we tried that and it didn’t work.’ We’re in a completely different environment so that answer doesn’t work anymore and we’re coming up with some unique ideas.”
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ivette Turner said Katy Trail providers took a Telemedicine for Physicians course to learn how to best examine a patient without being about to touch them.
“This course used the patient as our hands essentially,” she explained. “They could feel their pulse and count out loud, determine if the pulse was regular. We’ve learned a lot that we will continue to use for our telemedicine patients.”
Temporarily ceasing in-person visits was an easy transition for behavioral health providers, as they had already been utilizing telehealth options. Turner called them “shining stars” and said they also helped medical and dental providers.
“We did do something I’m proud of, we used that team to be available to our staff, especially those that were afraid of the pandemic, and our behavioral health staff was able to give our medical and dental staff tools and the availability to contact them on a daily basis if they had any questions, concerns, fears,” she said. “It really does seem like the pandemic has brought us more to the recognition that this is all about mind, body and soul, they’re not all separate entities.”
Stewart said she wanted to reassure people it is safe to see their health care provider, acknowledging the pandemic is not over but that Katy Trail would not open its doors if staff didn’t think it was safe to do so.
In the clinics, Katy Trail staff members are screening for COVID-19 symptoms and taking temperatures of staff and patients. Changes have also been made to the waiting rooms at all locations to allow for social distancing. Separators will soon be installed that will allow people to sit closer together because there will be a barrier between them.
Scheduling has also changed. Children well visits are being offered on specific days while providers see sick children on the other days. Providers are staggering their schedules so not every provider is in the building at the same time and to reduce wait times. For example, a doctor may see patients in person for the first four hours of the day, then conduct virtual visits the rest of the day.
“Should these numbers of COVID come back up, we won’t have to go back to ground zero, we can start with a much more manageable and doable planned scenario,” Stewart said.
Dental operatories remain closed as renovations are made that Stewart expects to be finished later this year. In the meantime, dental services have started to resume. During the stay-at-home order, only emergency dental procedures were performed. Now, dentists are finishing up the treatments for those emergency patients, then moving forward to take care of regular dental patients.
“We think it’s going to take us about a month to just work through that emergency list that we have and then we think that we’re going to be able to start completing work we were doing on patients before everything happened,” Stewart said. “We’re slowly getting those folks in, but most of what we’re doing right now is emergency.”
The clinics are working to address the “pent-up demand” that has occurred after roughly two months without in-person visits. Providers are now determining if a patient is a better candidate for a virtual or in-person visit.
As Katy Trail opens up its primary care services, it is continuing to offer community COVID-19 testing. According to Stewart, Katy Trail has done testing at four regional long-term care facilities, Sedalia public housing and the Saline County Jail. Katy Trail is in communication with State Fair Community College about testing students living in residence halls. Stewart said employees may begin using Katy Trail’s mobile unit to go on the road and offer testing throughout the region.
“Our staff has done outstanding,” Turner said. “For being a pandemic and there being no rules, we’ve had to make changes. Sometimes on a daily basis, sometimes even twice a day. What we’ve learned is communication is key, sharing where we’re at with our staff has been very important and saying ‘not sure if this is going to change tomorrow but this is what we’re doing today because based on the information we have, this is what’s best.”
Stewart said Katy Trail is continuing to improve and evolve with its virtual offerings, such as talking about care team members having a role in the patient’s home to help with things like checking blood pressure or solving technology issues. She said she understands some people are uncomfortable with technology, so Katy Trail is providing support.
She said the pandemic has been horrible, but it has created a push into technology that has “really opened our mind to how we can help support our patients and community more effectively.”
Telehealth could also help with busy Saturday walk-in clinics, Turner said. She said she could see a provider being able to assist from anywhere with the help of Zoom. Turner said these changes have led her to question if there will be days the clinic has to close, such as holidays or for inclement weather.
“I foresee a switch to virtual visits. I don’t foresee many cancellations at all,” she said. “This will also allow us with staff we have say, ‘who wants to be open on Memorial Day.’ It’s just been eye-opening as to what the possibilities are for our patients.”
