Katy Trail Community Health has received about $893,000 as part of the $27 million in coronavirus response grant funding to 29 Missouri community health centers awarded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Katy Trail CEO Chris Stewart said there are three criteria categories for using the funding: making sure staff and patients are safe, preventing, detecting, diagnosing and treating coronavirus patients, and maintaining and increasing primary care capacity in the community.
Stewart noted that no final decisions have been made as to how Katy Trail will utilize the funding, but talks are underway to make those determinations. A budget must be submitted by early May.
“We’re trying to be really creative in thinking about this because we think it’s our responsibility to leverage the funding to support our communities at large so we want to be creative without undermining the requirements of the grant,” Stewart said by phone Wednesday.
The first category includes staff training, sourcing personal protective equipment, and making changes to buildings to prevent the spread of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends dental facilities should have closed operatories and a filtration system that filters out droplets in the air. Stewart said Katy Trail is contacting HVAC companies to find out how to do that in its Sedalia and Warsaw facilities.
Stewart said another priority is sourcing more personal protective equipment and testing supplies so there is enough PPE to last the rest of the year.
As for response, Stewart said that includes enhancing Katy Trail’s capacity to test — on Tuesday it expanded to community testing by appointment — and implementing options like telehealth to reduce patients’ potential exposure to the virus. Another possibility is purchasing mobile medical units to help smaller, more isolated communities.
In the third category, Stewart said she is thinking about her staff in different ways as primary care transitions to a telehealth environment.
“Do we think that’s going to be at the level we’re at right now forever? No, but we think health care in general has made a shift, and it was forced into making a shift but I think it’s a good thing to do more interactive video visits,” Stewart said. “Right now we’re piecing together the supports for that but what do we really need to do to create strong supports for staff and patients in making these optimal visits, meaningful interactions?”
Stewart said they are considering cross-training staff or hiring additional staff as community health workers, who are a bridge between the community and primary care providers. They could provide support for patients who are uncomfortable with virtual visits or need assistance using telehealth technology.
Stewart said Katy Trail has used telehealth with its mental health providers for about 10 years but using it with primary care providers is new. In just a matter of weeks, Stewart said the health center had all of its licensed clinical social workers and primary care providers doing virtual visits.
She said some clinicians and patients love the new technology while others are still getting used to it.
“We’ve had a couple clinicians say how much they really like that. On the other hand, they miss seeing their patients in person, they talk a lot about the physical exam and laying hands on patients and how important that is to their practice,” Stewart said. “Initially they were certain they couldn’t do much in a virtual visit. Over time, come to find out, they’ve articulated how surprised they are about what they can do. That’s been a pleasant surprise.”
Stewart said there are still circumstances where an in-person visit is important and those are happening occasionally. As they move forward, Katy Trail staff members are figuring out how many visits will be virtual or in-person once the pandemic is over. Stewart said some patients may benefit from virtual visits so they can see their provider more often without having to travel, especially if they have transportation issues.
Virtual visits don’t come without their challenges. Internet connectivity is relatively good in Pettis and Saline counties but it’s a “significant” issue in Benton and Morgan counties.
“It’s something we will have to overcome in order to provide that service effectively,” Stewart said. “Probably about half of our patients in Benton County are using the interactive video and half are using the telephone.”
Other changes have been happening in Katy Trail clinics due to the pandemic and stay-at-home orders. Stewart said there is one clinician at each clinic every day, mostly doing virtual visits, while other clinicians conduct virtual visits from home. One clinician is dedicated to conducting COVID-19 testing. Other staff members are rotating through to provide support to those clinicians, but Stewart said there are very few people in Katy Trail buildings at any time.
Other employees are being redeployed to other tasks, such as dental assistants delivering test kits to a lab in Columbia five days a week.
“I’m so proud of how our staff has responded, they’ve been remarkable,” Stewart said. “Nimble, thoughtful, creative, in the face of real fear. I’ve just been tremendously impressed by their commitment and dedication, it’s humbling.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.