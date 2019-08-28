Katy Trail Community Health has been recognized as a top provider of quality health care among health centers nationwide.
The announcement was made Tuesday morning at Katy Trail’s Sedalia location, 821 Westwood Dr., with CEO Chris Stewart and Rae Hutchison, public health analyst with the Office of Regional Operations in Kansas City for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources and Services Administration.
“The Health Resources and Services Administration is celebrating Katy Trail Community Health and their quality care they’re providing. They were presented the Health Center Quality Leader Gold Award, which is given to the top 10% of health centers across the nation for their clinical quality of care they provide,” Hutchison told the Democrat.
According to a news release, Katy Trail has received the Health Center Quality Leader Award for best overall clinical performance among all health centers for five consecutive years. Stewart said this is the first time Katy Trail has received the Gold Award.
Hutchison said Katy Trail is one of 125 across the country to receive the Gold Award out of about 1,400 health centers in America. She also said Katy Trail is one of eight Missouri health centers to receive a quality care award this year; there are 29 centers total.
According to a HHS news release, the HRSA Quality Improvement Awards “recognize the work that health centers do to address health priorities by designating health centers that ranked in the top 1-2% in one or more key areas — behavioral health, diabetes prevention and management, and heart health — as National Quality Leaders.” The awards also recognize achievements such as improving cost-efficient care delivery while also increasing quality of care, reducing health disparities, increasing the number of patients served and patients’ ability to access comprehensive services, advancing the use of health information technology, and delivering patient-centered care.
“I am really, really pleased for our staff because they work really hard to ensure that the folks we take care of in our communities get the full complement of services and … they go above and beyond to make sure our patients have what they need, not just from a clinical perspective but from a social perspective,” she told the Democrat.
“I am grateful to HRSA for making this presentation because it means so much to our staff. Obviously, it means a lot to me but the staff doesn’t hear it enough and so our clinicians and our nurses and our dentists, everybody in our organization deserves to hear multiple times how good of work they do.”
Overall, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded nearly $2.5 million in Quality Improvement Awards to 29 health centers in Missouri in 2019. Funded by the HRSA, Missouri health centers will use the funds to “improve the quality, efficiency, and value of the health care they provide,” according to a news release.
According to the HRSA website, Katy Trail received $42,384 for being a Health Center Quality Leader, $5,000 for Advancing Health Information Technology for Quality and $45,000 for Patient Centered Medical Home Recognition.
Katy Trail has locations in Sedalia, Marshall, Warsaw and Versailles, delivers school-based services in Marshall, Versailles and Stover, and has a mobile dental unit that provides oral health services to students in nine area school districts.
“It’s an honor to receive the award and I think what it does for many of our clinicians and staff is kind of reinvigorate them to continue to provide high quality services,” Stewart said. “The work is hard, it’s really hard, and it’s recognition like this that really helps them commit their professional lives to this organization and these communities. So for that reason, we just really appreciate being recognized.”
