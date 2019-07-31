Members of the Pettis County Breastfeeding Coalition met with Sedalia Mayor John Kehde Tuesday to announce Community Baby Shower Day.
The Pettis County Breastfeeding Coalition was created to provide information and support to breastfeeding mothers within the community and ensure that breastfeeding is considered the norm in Pettis County.
The Pettis County Breastfeeding Coalition will host a Community Baby Shower from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at The Venue, 219 S. Ohio Ave. in Sedalia.
The proclamation quoted Joe Kennedy III saying, “People care for their community and will invest in their community and will look out for each other if they are challenged to do so.”
Kehde proclaimed Aug. 6, 2019, as “Community Baby Shower Day.”
