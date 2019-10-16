Parents from several surrounding counties gathered Wednesday to bring children’s clothing, toys and other items together for a large, three-day sale on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
Kid’s Closet Connection began Wednesday evening with a charity pre-sale event with entry fees going toward the Knob Noster First United Methodist Church Baby Grace Fund.
“They’re an organization that donates diapers and infant items to needy moms,” said Ashland Bell, co-owner of the local franchise.
The sale opened to the public Thursday morning and will continue through Saturday afternoon. Bell, of Warrensburg, owns the Sedalia and Warrensburg franchise with her husband, Mitchell Bell. She said the sale is a semiannual event.
“We have about 40,000 items in inventory and that’s on average,” Bell explained. “We have over 100 families that consign to sell their used kid’s items, basically.
“Clothes, shoes, books, toys, games, baby gear, and anything you would need,” she continued. “It’s basically all the brands under one roof.”
Brand names include Old Navy, Gap, Children’s Place, Garanimals, Nike, Under Armour and Melissa and Doug toys.
Bell said she became involved with Kid’s Closet when she was pregnant. She and her husband purchased the local franchise in 2016.
“We shopped the sale when I found out I was pregnant,” she said. “And when it came up for sale I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”
The couple’s franchise covers eight counties, Johnson, Pettis, Saline, Cooper, Benton, Henry, Morgan and Layfette. Those who sell items without being a “helper” receive 65% of their sales. Those who help with the event receive up to 80% of their sales.
“So, our sale is run completely by me, myself and I and our helpers,” Bell said smiling.
Kid’s Closet Connection will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Mo-Ag Theatre on the Missouri State Fairgrounds. There is no entry fee during regular hours.
