Local Republicans heard from their candidate for District 51 during Friday afternoon’s Pettis County Pachyderm meeting.
Kurtis Gregory, 34, of Marshall, announced his candidacy for the House of Representatives seat in August 2019 and was unopposed in the August primary election.
State Rep. Dean Dohrman, R-La Monte, represents District 51 and has reached his term limit, preventing him from seeking re-election in 2020. Gregory will face Libertarian William Truman (Bill) Wayne in the November General Election. The 51st District includes parts of Johnson, Saline and Pettis counties.
“Politics was something that always interested me,” he said Friday at Best Western State Fair Inn. “President Trump jumping in the race for president when he did … if he can do it as a ‘businessman,’ why can’t we?”
Gregory owns a farm with his wife, Kella, and his parents, Roger and Ruth, where they manage cows and help custom feed pigs. He is also a registered life insurance sales agent.
Gregory, a lifelong resident of Saline County, earned his bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in General Agriculture from the University of Missouri while playing football from 2005-09.
The father of three has served on the board of directors for Missouri Corn Growers, where he remains a member, and is a member of the Saline County Farm Bureau and the Missouri Red Angus Association. He said he testified on several issues for Missouri Corn Growers in front of House and Senate committees, which further stoked his interest in politics.
He said his three main goals are agriculture — “I want it to thrive, I want it to be great, I want to do things to help it out to make it the best in the country” — infrastructure, and Gov. Mike Parson’s focus on workforce development.
“I’m not going to say we’ve had the message completely wrong the last 15, 20 years that every kid needs to go to college, but I think we need to revisit that not every kid is cut out for college,” Gregory said. “Maybe some kids are meant to go be welders, maybe some kids are made to go be electricians, HVAC, plumbing, you name it, it’s out there. … You don’t see shop class in high school as much anymore, and having good agriculture teachers, which goes back to my message of making sure we have a strong ag industry in the state of Missouri.”
Gregory said he is endorsed by Right to Life and Missouri’s agriculture associations for pork, beef, soybeans and corn. He supports Second Amendment rights and is pro-life.
He said he has compared COVID-19 deaths to abortion statistics. Gregory offered worldwide statistics for both during his remarks but didn’t cite where he got those numbers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 166,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of Friday. According to the CDC, there were 623,471 abortions reported in 2016, the most recent data available.
“That number just really struck a chord with me that we’ve got all these people out there that are concerned with the COVID, which granted, some people should be concerned. But do what you can to keep yourself safe,” he said. “If you want to take that in perspective, it was just a good comparison for me of, here’s how many babies and lives have been lost to abortion as compared to COVID.”
He also said he is a supporter of law enforcement and doesn’t believe in defunding the police.
“I think the only way you can defund the police is if there is no crime,” he said.
He is also against recreational marijuana but conceded that there are some benefits for medicinal marijuana, which has already been approved by Missouri voters. After being asked about athletes protesting, Gregory said he disagrees with kneeling during the national anthem as it is “disrespecting every soldier that ever fought.”
Gregory said he’s been encouraging people to register to vote and cast a ballot in November, noting every election is important but especially the upcoming General Election. He said he hopes to see Trump and Parson re-elected.
“I’m not an expert in everything, I’m not an expert in farming and health care, education and schools, budget issues, but for me, I feel I’ve got a very strong open mind, and I’ve got a brain that can be a sponge,” he said. “I just want to learn as much as I can, and I want to do down there (in Jefferson City) and be a representative for the people.”
