La Monte is the only city in Pettis County to see a contested race for mayor. Incumbent Ronald McNeive is running for re-election against challenger Sherry Holtcamp. Each candidate was asked to respond to a questionnaire about their candidacy.
Why are you running for office?
Ronald McNeive: I am running for a third term because I care, and more progress needs to be made for La Monte and our citizens. During the past four years, I have done a terrific job dedicating a large amount of my personal time working on mayor responsibilities and the City’s maintenance projects. I will continue to work diligently toward an efficient, fiscally responsible, and ethical leadership that will represent the interest of our citizens and propel the City forward for a positive future.
Sherry Motley: I would like to help this town come back to what it once was. I would like to help promote business to come to our town and help us grow. I would like to be a focal point for the citizens of La Monte.
What are your qualifications?
Ronald McNeive: I have obtained extensive working knowledge of city water and sewer operations since 2016. I can see what is best for the long-term and not just a temporary quick fix. I have 25 years of experience as a manager in retail environments and four years as an elected mayor. I have managed to stay within the guideline of our budget over the past four years.
Sherry Motley: I am not a politician. I will be a representative of the people. I am a hard working woman and will work hard for this town to get new business to come here. I am well informed in what this town needs and what the people want. It's time for a change for our town and change for the better. I assure if I get elected these things will get done.
Have you previously run for the office or held a position in this City?
Ronald McNeive: I was elected as mayor in 2016 and 2018, this will be my third term running for mayor.
Sherry Motley: No.
What do you think are some top issues facing the City that need to be addressed soon?
Ronald McNeive: We need to have everyone participate in the 2020 census. We have sent out a newsletter that will encourage and inform everyone to complete the form. We will then get an accurate population to be qualified to receive federal and state aid, when grant projects become available. We have been working on sewer improvements, which continue to be a top priority. I will continue to enforce city ordinances that will make La Monte safer, attract future businesses, and homeowners.
Sherry Motley: City infrastructure issues, such as city water supply, failing city sewer systems, streets and roads, being better stewards of the taxpayers money and promoting new businesses. I feel the city has not lived to these requirements to the best of their ability.
What goals do you have for the office if you are elected?
Ronald McNeive: The biggest goal going forward at this time would be with the current sewer and lagoon systems. Like all towns in Missouri they need updating to follow rules and regulations with the Department of Natural Resources. Several areas in town have had work done to aid with storm water drainage and prevent flooding of streets. I will continue to research financial resources to pay for these projects such as grants and low interest loans.
Sherry Motley: My goals are the people of this town's goals. I will make the right decisions that are best for the citizens. I will always be available and ready to be there for all citizens because of all the people of this matter. I will take all concerns and cares and take care to the best of my ability.
Why should people vote for you?
Ronald McNeive: I have donated over 10,000 hours to the City, as a mayor and maintenance worker during the past four years. I have chosen not to receive any compensation for my work. I have researched and applied for cost sharing grants. The grants allow the City to improve projects that the City is financially unable to accomplish on its own. We have received three grants in the past four years. The first cost sharing grant 80/20 was for an engineering study of our lagoons and sewer systems. This has been completed and now is in the planning stages. The second cost sharing grant 80/20 was for a sidewalk. The planning portion is almost completed and ready for construction to start in late spring and early summer. The third cost sharing grant 80/20 is for our city parks, we have received picnic tables and benches. They are currently in the parks and being used by residents.
Sherry Motley: Once again I am not a politician. I will be a voice for the people. My goals are their goals I will make difficult decisions that are best for the citizens of La Monte. I will always be available anytime for the citizens of my town. I will work hard to get this town back to where it once was. I pray I get elected so I can fix what's broken in the town of La Monte I encourage all residents to get out and vote. Pick the right choice. I promise to get the job done on what's best for the residents and for the town of La Monte. Like I always say do your best and God will do the rest. I will do my best to be the best Mayor for this town. Give me a chance and I will prove that I will get the job done. Thank you and God Bless.
