La Monte residents will have several things to vote on in the June 2 municipal election including the mayor, two aldermen and a city sewer system bond issue.
According to Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada, La Monte voters will be given the option of choosing “yes or “no” on the following question on their ballots:
“Shall the City of La Monte, Missouri, issue its combined water and sewer system revenue bonds in an amount not to exceed $2,000,000 to acquire, construct, renovate and improve its combined water and sewer system including, but not limited to, the renovation and improvement of the sewer system to assure compliance with environmental regulations and its operating permit, the costs and maintenance of said combined water and sewer system and the principal of and interest on said combined water and sewer system revenue bonds to be payable solely from the revenues derived from the operation of its combined water and sewer system, including all future improvements and extensions thereto?”
Mayor Ronnie McNeive provided the Democrat with information on the sewer system bond, which was also issued to residents. The informational flyer said it is an issue that many cities go through. According to the information provided, the bond election is necessary due to the city’s aging sewer system being in need of major repairs. A recent engineering report indicated approximately 43% of the city’s gravity sewer has potential problems such as leaky connections, roots that have grown into the pipes, obstructions, and manholes which are not watertight.
The wastewater lagoons are also unable to treat the wastewater to the degree the state now requires. The flyer stated the city’s treatment facility is under a Schedule of Compliance with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, meaning the city has a limited amount of time to bring the facility to required state standards before being in violation of its operating permit.
The city has also hired engineers to provide reports on what the city needs and provide recommendations on how to make improvements. According to the information provided, upgrades will help the city avoid failures, interruptions in service, and fines. The city does not have the funds or income to pay for this so a bond issuance approved by voters would help the city be qualified for funding from the United States Department of Agriculture and Missouri Department of Natural Resources and apply for low-interest loans and grants.
According to the informational flyer, the bond issue will not raise taxes. The bond issue will not raise sewer rates by itself although its approval will give the city the option to consider debt in the future and apply for loans. The amount of a rate increase would then be based only on the amount of the bonds that had to be issued. However, the city “may be able” to match the loan funds with grants to keep water rates low.
The bond issue is a combined water and sewer bond issue and may be used to secure loans and grants for drinking water projects someday if needed. However, according to the flyer, the city’s most pressing issue is the need for repairs and improvements to the sewer system.
