Americans are closing out the summer with another holiday weekend of low gas prices.
According to GasBuddy, gasoline prices this Labor Day are set to be the lowest since 2004. A GasBuddy news release states the company predicts a national average of $2.19 per gallon, down nearly 37 cents from last year and the lowest priced Labor Day since 2004’s $1.82 per gallon average.
Prices in Sedalia ranged from $1.94 to $1.99 per gallon on Thursday afternoon. According to GasBuddy, the average price in Missouri was $1.96 on Thursday. Missouri prices are up 8.8 cents from last month’s average but 27.3 cents lower than last year’s average of $2.233.
“With Hurricane Laura now behind us and many refineries returning to service, gas prices will begin to head lower just in time for the Labor Day weekend,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, said in the release. “This will be the lowest Labor Day weekend gas prices since 2004, closing out an incredible summer at the pump with the most stable and lowest overall price from Memorial Day to Labor Day since 2004 as well. For motorists, the good news doesn’t end with Labor Day: gas prices will likely continue falling as seasonal factors kick in, reducing demand, and in addition, we switch back to cheaper winter gasoline in just a couple of weeks.”
GasBuddy states gas prices have been cheaper this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic along with reduced demand for fuel.
According to the GasBuddy website, Missouri’s highest average price per gallon in 2020 was $2.222 on Jan. 9. The lowest average was $1.363 on April 29. On Thursday, Missouri was among the 10 states with the lowest gas prices in the country.
