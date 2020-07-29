Although the COVID-19 pandemic has put a stop to parades, celebrations and large gatherings, the League of Women Voters of Sedalia-Pettis County will still observe the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote with a downtown window display.
Tuesday afternoon Mary Merritt and Kathleen Boswell, co-presidents of the local league, were busy preparing two window displays at the offices of Edward Jones, 306 S. Ohio Ave. The displays will celebrate the August 1920 ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.
Office Administrator Janice Styles said although she and author and historian Jeff Smith
have placed displays in the windows for owner Virgil McDonald before, this was the first time for another organization to take the imitative.
“They approached me with it (the idea) and I said, ‘sure that would be good,’” Styles said. “These really are great storefronts, I can only imagine what they looked like back in the day.”
For the windows, Merritt and Boswell brought two life-size cutouts, representing a flapper and a suffragist. The cutouts were designed by Ragar Banners, of Sedalia. Many other items will be included in the display, such as a copy of the 19th Amendment, suffrage pins, other signage, sashes and posters filled with period newspaper clippings.
“Aug. 26, 1920, the 19th amendment was ratified,” Merritt explained. “And the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote.”
She added an interesting fact that hits close to home, is the mother of the late Morris Byrum, Marie Ruoff Byrum, of Hannibal, was the first woman in the U.S. to vote after the ratification. Morris Byrum was an assistant principal and later principal at Smith-Cotton High School.
“They have a copy of the voters’ registration book, when they went in to vote that day and she’s the first,” Merritt noted. “The St. Louis League had a bunch of bookmarks made with Carrie Chapman Catt and all those names that we all know .. and they had one made of her (Byrum).”
Boswell has ordered bookmarks of Byrum which will be available soon.
Boswell, who is the immediate past state president and serves on the state board, said the Missouri League of Women Voters formed a year earlier than the national league.
“So, we had our centennial last year,” she noted. “We had a nice sized group in the State Fair Parade. And we were excited about this year because we had several people tell me, ‘oh I would have loved to have done that.’”
Due to the pandemic, there will be no Missouri State Fair parade this year, so the women had to make other plans and decided on the display.
Boswell explained the goal of the early league was educating women.
“To register to vote,” she said. “Then to study … because so many of the men and husbands of that time said, ‘you don’t need to vote, my vote is what counts.’
“Or once the women got their right to vote the men would say, ‘I’ll tell you how to vote,’” she continued. “So, the league knew women needed to have information … I did some checking and Missouri was the 11th state to ratify, I think that speaks well of the women in Missouri pushing the governor to (ratify).”
Boswell added once women registered to vote they often placed a sign in the front window of their homes to let neighbors know their decision.
“Just like you put a star in the window if you had a son in the military, women had this in their window,” she said while holding a copy of the sign. “Windows were social media at that time.”
The display will remain up through August.
Those interested in joining the League of Women Voters of Sedalia-Pettis County may contact Boswell at 660-620-1213 or boswell@iland.net or contact Merritt at 660-826-2793 or 660-826-9357 or m.merritt@charter.net.
