After six years a local church was able to move into a building of its own. Then the coronavirus hit America and congregational services stopped, but not the spirit of love among its people.
LifePointe Church Executive Pastor Jeff Brandt said by phone Wednesday, the church leased a building for several years on East Broadway Boulevard, but saw a need for a place of its own. Brandt along with Senior Pastor Rusty Thomas began looking for a place and settled on the former Aldi building on West Broadway Boulevard.
“Our first service was on March 1,” he said. “We had two services and then we had to shut down.”
Presently the church is providing services at 11 a.m. each Sunday through Facebook and YouTube, which can be accessed through www.lifepointe.ws.
“Historically we have always had a Facebook Live of our service, but it was just an add-on,” he said. “So, when this (COVID-19) came about we had to do some upgrades to our camera and upgrades to our software, so we could post it both on Facebook and YouTube and our website.”
He added they are telling people the easiest way to watch services is to access the website where they will find several options.
Brandt said finding the former Aldi building was special for both he and Thomas.
“Rusty and I spent quite a lot of time searching around for properties,” he explained. “… Then we happened upon the old Aldi building. Rusty was actually the pastor of Cornerstone (Baptist Church), when they originally started they were in the old Aldi building.
“So, it kind of came around full circle,” he continued. “Rusty has no connection with Cornerstone now … but some of the memories of him being in there prior came flooding back and we decided that was the right place for us to be.”
The church’s new sanctuary seats around 250 people and takes in a third of the building.
“We have two services and we always plan that if we outgrow them, then we would have three services,” Brandt said. “For a while yet, we’ll grow services instead of trying to grow the building.”
The new building also has a children’s area.
“The building is designed to be multifunctional,” he said. “But the children have their own worship area with classrooms around it. That is for security reasons separated from the rest of the building with an access code.
“Then we have a big garage door in the lobby that opens up,” he continued. “And the children’s worship area and the coffee shop can all become one area.”
LifePointe now also has a full commercial kitchen and coffee shop that will be operated by Brandt’s wife, Brenda.
The church plans to eventually offer a designated lunch each day for people in the community.
“The kitchen is set up for that, and she will have a $7 lunch along with the coffee,” he said.
Brandt said as Easter approaches and while the majority of the United States is under stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic, he had words of encouragement for the community.
“God is in control of all of this,” he noted. “He knows what’s happening, and we have to trust in Him. We have to trust that we’re going to make it through this together.”
Brandt added as a church they have gotten online and found “several methods to keep in contact” with members.
“I know Rusty and several of the elders are making contacts with a lot of people, by just calling them randomly,” Brandt said. “Because maintaining that community atmosphere throughout this, that’s one of the biggest parts of a church.”
He added that it’s important to have a place one can go and “feel relaxed and be around people that love you,” but the virus has taken that away.
“That’s so difficult in this time,” he added. “So, we are just trying to reach out and trying to maintain that community atmosphere as much as possible.”
For more information about LifePointe Church, 2921 W. Broadway Blvd., call Thomas at 660-282-1433 or Brandt at 660-441-7515.
