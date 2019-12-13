For the fourth year in a row, members of the Sedalia Lions Club are spreading a little Christmas cheer with their Random Acts of Kindness project.
The idea began in 2016 when John Meehan, now president of the Lions Club, heard of another group doing Random Acts of Kindness and he wanted to bring the project to Sedalia. A press release states Meehan said the goal is to “give each member a personal say in how some of the money they have helped raise is donated in our community.”
Starting in November, each member gets $100 to give to local causes or citizens in need. It can be given all at once or broken up into smaller amounts and should be distributed by the end of the year.
Sterling Green, who has chaired the project for the last two years, said 27 club members gave out a total of roughly $2,500 in 2018.
“Our Lions felt like they saw a need and wanted to help people with various things like food or medicine or expenses of some kind,” Green said. “The first year I did it, we had a family in our church that had six kids and one child had cancer going on. I knew they, besides having a large family, were having medical bills. I gave my $100 to them that year.”
Another year, Green was volunteering at the Community Cafe with fellow Lions and he saw a mother with her children getting ready to leave after eating their meal.
“I asked her how she was fixed up for Thanksgiving and she said not really well. So I gave her $50 to help her out and she started to bawl because she didn’t know what she was going to do,” Green said. “It was a touching moment because when you find someone who really needs it, it gets to you.
“It’s just a neat feeling, a fuzzy feeling for whoever does that, to give to someone who needs money to help through whatever cause it might be. She seemed to be really appreciative of it.”
This year, 24 Lions have signed up so far to participate, meaning as much as $2,400 could be sent into the community.
Joe Horacek has participated in Random Acts of Kindness all four years. He said he looks for those in need by visiting the Open Door food pantry or Community Cafe.
“One of the worst, a lady middle-aged was living in a tent in the woods in the wintertime,” Horacek said. “She was close to the kitchen to get a meal and stay warm. One of the cooks said she wanted to buy a bigger tent, so I gave her some money.”
Sometimes, he meets people in need by chance. One year, he struck up a conversation with a woman at the Sedalia Christmas parade. It turned out she had recently moved to Sedalia after one of her children had been sexually abused. Her husband hadn’t found work yet and they planned to buy one Christmas gift for the kids to share. Horacek decided to give her $50.
Another recent chance encounter led Horacek to give $50 to a man he’d seen walking for months back and forth, sometimes pulling a wagon. It turns out the man had a car but no money to fix it so he walked to the grocery store.
“They’re usually very surprised and very emotional. They’ll hug you and say God bless you. They’re appreciative, they really are,” Horacek said of those he’s helped. “I’ve never had one that refused, never had one grumpy. They appreciate it, they really need it.”
The money comes from the club’s yearly fundraisers such as the Figure 8, Backyard Bash, and St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl. Green said some of those funds go to the international level to help with sight and hearing projects, two of the Lions Club’s biggest efforts, but most funds are put right back into the Sedalia community.
The club also uses money from fundraisers to purchase shoes for local children each December. Last week, club members picked up students from area elementary schools and took them to JCPenney to pick out a new pair of shoes. Teachers and counselors submit names to the club of children in need of some help.
“That’s another touching time when we get to take those kids from school and they go home with new shoes,” Green said. “They also usually get a new pair of socks, and we might find a situation where a kid needs a coat. We don’t limit it so we try to get them a coat as well.”
Green said it all fits in with the club’s motto: “We serve.”
“I grew up poor … and raised by a single mother. I can identify with these people,” Horacek said. “Most of us in the Lions Club just like to help others. That’s why we join the club, it’s a service organization.”
