The mission of the Missouri State Fair has always been a place to showcase youth in agriculture. Despite the changes the COVID-19 pandemic may bring to this year’s event scheduled for Aug 13-23, that mission remains the same as thousands of FFA and 4-H exhibitors are expected to show their livestock once again this year.
According to the Missouri State Fair website, entries are now being accepted for the 2020 livestock shows and competitive exhibits. Most entries will be accepted online through the Premium Guide. Some may also be accepted by completing a paper entry form, available on the fair’s website.
“4-H/FFA livestock exhibitors will not be entered automatically in the open show. An open show fee is required,” the website states. “No entries will be accepted during the Fair. This includes 4-H/FFA exhibitors wishing to enter open shows which are done separately from the youth show entry. All entries must be made and fees paid in compliance with stated deadlines prior to the Fair.”
While he is uncertain of the number of entries at this time, Livestock Superintendent David Dick expects a possible increase in the number of exhibitors this year. Last year more than 4,000 Missouri FFA and 4-H youth exhibitors participated in the 11-day event. A total of 27,245 livestock and competitive entries were exhibited in 2019.
“Our planning has been on how to handle the possible increase in the number of livestock entered,” Dick said of the 18 livestock superintendents he oversees each year. “We have to be able to handle the number as far as stalls and pens and accommodate the show schedules so there is enough ring time.”
All exhibitors, except beef cattle, must bring their own bedding, according to the fair website. Livestock exhibitors are also expected to bring their own feed. No additional feed and bedding will be available for purchase during the fair.
“As part of the 2020 pilot bedding project, beef cattle exhibitors will be provided Premium Missouri Mulch bedding for $10 per head to be paid along with entries,” a statement on the website reads. “No other bedding will be allowed for beef cattle including sawdust, pellets, etc. Dairy cattle exhibitors may continue adding straw to the bedding. All exhibitors should practice good environmental stewardship, keeping the bedding clean and free of glass, plastics, cans and other trash for the purposes of the Fair’s recycling agreement.”
On June 22, at the direction of the Missouri Department of Agriculture State Veterinarian’s office, the fair announced the cancellation of all rabbit shows due to Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Serotype 2 (RHDV2). The disease is a highly contagious and potentially fatal disease that affects both domestic and wild rabbits of all ages. It is of high concern in the United States and has been confirmed in Colorado, California, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada. The movement of live rabbits, such as for shows or fairs, presents a significant risk for the spread of the disease due to the commingling of rabbits. MDA recommends postponing or canceling rabbit shows until more is known about the distribution of the virus and/or until vaccination is available.
The 4-H/FFA sheep fitting contest, Beefalo beef cattle show, leadline shows and Pinzgauer Beef Cattle show have also been canceled for this year.
Changes are also planned for the Sale of Champions. The event, which showcases the top livestock and youth exhibitors in 12 classes, is the culmination of the annual livestock shows during the fair. Money raised at the annual auction is used for the Youth in Agriculture Scholarship Program. Last year the sale raised $156,300.
Guests are welcome to attend the event which will be broadcast live by the Missouri Department of Agriculture at Facebook.com/MoAgriculture. For those who can’t attend in person, online bidding will be available during the live auction provided by LiveAuctions.tv.
According to Marketing Director Kari Mergen, “This is something that the Youth in Agriculture committee had been working on already, prior to COVID-19.”
The event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22 in the Lowell Mohler Assembly Hall.
Mergen added there will not be a dinner following the sale this year. The Youth in Agriculture dance that is typically hosted the first weekend of the fair for youth exhibitors has also been canceled.
Mergen pointed to the following new show and contest rules on the fair’s website for exhibitors to take note of:
• Drug Use Notification Form: For each animal entered in any Junior Livestock competition, the exhibitor must complete prior to weigh-in (to be turned in at health check-in), a Drug Use Notification Form showing all illnesses, injuries, medications and injections, including the locations of any injuries and injections, the dates, amounts of medications and injections given the animal and the purpose of each treatment, since exhibitor ownership deadline (withdrawal time must be met at show time). If care is given by a licensed veterinarian, you must show the name and address of the veterinarian.
• Open Livestock Exhibitors: Due to budgetary restrictions for the 2020 fair, no open show livestock premiums will be offered. Premiums will be paid for 4-H and FFA junior livestock show placings as in previous years. Standard entry fees will still apply. Premiums sponsored by outside groups, businesses, or organizations will still be honored.
• Out of State Exhibitors: The fair reserves the right to give priority to Missouri livestock exhibitors when considering stall, pen, or coop capacities. Any entries received after these capacities are reached will be returned and canceled.
