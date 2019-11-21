As the demand for CBD products increases nationally, Sedalia has begun to see the demand as well.
Owner of Natural Wellness in Sedalia Tony Corpe and Aqueous Vapor Sedalia Store Manager Matt Collins both spoke with the Democrat about CBD products, its uses, misconceptions, and the demand for them in the Sedalia area.
CBD, which is short for cannabidiol, is a cannabinoid derived from the hemp plant which is cultivated to contain low levels of THC. Legal CBD products derived from hemp contain less than .03% THC, meaning it will not induce psycho-active brain activity or result in the “high” associated with marijuana. Both Corpe and Collins said the most common misconception they see is people thinking CBD products will get them “high,” which is not true.
Corpe said his sister works at a CBD store in Kansas City where business is “booming” and he is beginning to see the demand in Sedalia as well. Collins said the amount of people he gets asking for the products has been steadily increasing this year. Both said more people are becoming open to it and a lot of their business comes from people learning about it through word of mouth.
“The knowledge slowly started seeping out from different news sources or just word of mouth,” Collins said. “I’ve definitely seen an uptick in people coming in looking for it, trying to find something that’s going to work for whatever ailment they’re trying to work with...I’ve had a lot of people coming in who didn’t even buy anything but just sat down at the countertop with me for five or 10 minutes just so I could talk to them about it.”
Being knowledgeable about their products and CBD is important to Corpe and Collins. They work to be able to answer the questions people have and help decide which product is going to be the best for their needs. CBD products are used for a variety of reasons, from helping with anxiety and stress to helping manage pain or inflammation.
Human bodies contain the endocannabinoid system, which binds cannabinoid (CBD) receptors to the body’s nervous system. The receptors stimulate signals from the receptors to the brain “carrying out cellular response for homeostasis and healthy functioning,” according to Corpe. Studies have shown the system may affect mood, memory, pain, and appetite. In the case of pain, CBD impacts receptor activity, according to Corpe.
“It actually doesn’t change the pain,” Corpe explained. “It works with the receptors in the signals that they send to the brain and they (CBD) actually change the brain’s perception of pain. It doesn’t register in your brain that it hurts so much. It doesn’t so much make a physiological change to what’s going on in your body that’s causing the pain.”
There are multiple ways to use CBD products from orally taking oils or edibles to using topical products like creams or salves.
“If it’s low back pain, knee pain or rheumatoid arthritis there are topical creams that work locally in a specific area,” Corpe explained. “If it’s deep in your muscle tissue, taking something orally or edible can help. The delivery methods determine the onset time and the duration it’s going to last…
“Smoking it is the fastest way to get it into your system, that lasts an hour to two hours,” Corpe continued. “Oils taken orally can get some effects starting in 15 to 20 minutes which lasts a couple of hours. Edibles are the way that takes the longest to get into your system and may take up to an hour for you to start feeling the effects. They last four to six hours.”
Aqueous Vapor sells CBD products like e-liquids for vaping devices, salves, oils, and gummies. Collins said their best selling products are the CBD e-liquids. Collins said a lot of the products are good for overall body health management, stress, anxiety and pain management. He has had several people come in who are trying to get off pain medication and are looking for alternatives.
Natural Wellness is a store that specializes in CBD products and just hosted its grand opening Nov. 15. They sell a variety of CBD oils, salves, creams, gummies, and recently kosher and vegan CBD gummies. They also sell two CBD pet products, one for anxiety and another for joint support for older dogs which Corpe said has become a best-seller.
“It’s kind of for pain but it also has a lot of the other things that they actually need for joints,” Corpe said. “I’ve had several people that have older dogs and it has gotten them back to being active again and happy, playing with other dogs. Things that they hadn’t been doing for a while.”
Corpe and Collins cautioned they do not provide medical advice and advise people to consult their physicians when it comes to their medications or serious medical issues. They both also advised people do their research about the products they are buying.
“On the products I have there are lot numbers, identifying marks, on everything and you can go to the website and you can see the test results on your specific batch,” Corpe said. “You can see what’s going on there… You have to watch what you are getting. There are very reputable companies and then there’s the ‘make a buck’ ones.”
Collins agreed, saying it’s important to buy from reputable dealers
“Just in my experience there are a lot of different CBD products out there,” Collins said. “A lot of them will contain very, very little CBD but since it does have some they can put a sticker and a price tag on it...I would just recommend going through any reputable company…
“Where you buy is important as well as just make sure you do your search before you buy something. Most of my products have the QRF results, you can go look through the third party lab results and they can tell you what’s in it. I think that’s really important too to have information available for them if the customers want to know,” he continued.
Corpe said he hopes people continue to become more open to CBD and more studies continue to be done on the subject.
“We just have to keep pushing forward with the knowledge…” Corpe said. “To keep studying and finding out what the full potential of this plant, of the CBD, of all of this is.”
For more information, contact Natural Wellness at 660-829-5950 or Aqueous Vapor at 660-829-3244.
