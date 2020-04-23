A local caterer has had to get creative in finding a way to keep the business open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Table of 5 Catering owner Lisa Dover said the business had to “pivot” due to catering bookings getting canceled.
“We had all of our catering canceled in April and May and we just said, ‘We’ve got to come up with something,’” Dover explained. “At one point I used to do Thursday meals where people would order for four people and then I would go around and deliver it and it would be a meat and two sides. I said, ‘I don’t think we can do that because I don’t really want to go to people’s houses could we do a curbside pick up?’ It just kind of grew from there.”
The business began doing curbside pickup at the Comfort Inn in Sedalia on Thursdays out of its refrigerated trailer. Customers are asked to order online by 7 p.m. Wednesday and then come to the Comfort Inn to get their meals from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursdays.
Dover said the credit card company Table of 5 normally uses sent an email offering use of the credit card company’s online store for two months with no fee, which sealed the deal. Dover said she likes that it allows individuals to pay online instead of in person so there’s no cash being transferred.
Dover said the business offers a variety of dishes including bread, salad, brisket, steak, lasagna, pulled pork, wood-fired pizza, chicken alfredo, and chicken parmesan.
“We started out with pulled pork, we took it off for a couple of weeks,” Dover explained. “It’s back on there this week. The chicken parmesan, that is not on the menu but we love to eat it so we were like, ‘Let’s serve this and see what people think.’ This is the first time we’ve done it. We’ve gotten an OK response to it so we’ll probably have that next week. Part of it too is what do we have here in our kitchen…”
She has been trying to see what customers are wanting as well. Dover has been calling customers who include their phone number with the online order to ask what the menu is missing. One such phone call resulted in adding salad and breadsticks, which have “sold crazy.”
Dover said in the five weeks Table of 5 has been offering food pickup, the most popular items have been wood-fired pizza and chicken alfredo. The business will also be expanding to the Sedalia Area Farmers' Market when it opens for the season Friday, May 1 with a drive-thru market. Individuals can order from Table of 5 up until Thursday and then come to the market to pick it up Friday.
“The Farmers’ Market is making it a line where the person doesn’t get out of their car and then there will be a runner between the car and the vendors that are there,” she said.
Dover said while the business has not been making as much as it did before when catering, the pickup is paying the bills. Lisa and her husband, Scott Dover, are also thankful for the support the community has shown them.
“I just appreciate every one of our customers because they understand that the catering market basically collapsed,” she said. “So people have been really supportive. We’re trying to say we want to serve you and this is the best way we can do it right now with everything going on. We’ve talked to the Pettis County Health Department and they’re going to put some restrictions in place for catering and I get that. We understand that. We’re trying to follow every rule there is and at the same time serve some really good food.”
Table of 5 Catering can be found at tableof5catering.square.site/s/order or facebook.com/Tableof5.
