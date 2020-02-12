Dave and Rhoda Moore know a thing or two about Valentine’s Day. For 33 years since opening their floral shop in 1987, the couple, their family and friends have been helping others to express their feelings of affection with flowers.
While the arrangements are beautiful there is more than simply putting 12 flowers in a vase to create a bouquet of a dozen roses.
The planning for Valentine’s Day orders begins in November, according to Jonathan Rear, floral designer for Moore’s Greenhouses and Flower Shop. Rear said the initial order of roses Moore’s placed was for 1,000 long stemmed roses. He added he was sure additional orders would be placed during the week as the business not only uses roses for Valentine’s Day. They are also needed for other orders such as birthdays, weddings and funeral arrangements throughout the week.
Once the roses are shipped to the business, the work of processing the flowers begins. The roses are dethorned and many of the leaves are removed. The ends of the stems are trimmed before they are placed in containers of water for storage in coolers.
“It takes about 25 minutes from start to finish to arrange a dozen roses,” Mary Merk explained. “The vases have to be prepped and filled with water before anything else is done.”
Merk said then the leather leaf (greenery) is added before the roses are placed in the vase. The final floral piece added to the vase is baby’s breath or accent stems, which add color to the bouquet. Fabric bows and the addition of a card complete the arrangement. Much of the work is done in advance for major holidays such as prepping the vases and filling them with greens. The roses are added on the day of delivery.
Merk, who is a niece of the Moores, has helped at the shop during Valentine’s for more than 30 years. She is one of a number of friends and family members the Moores call upon to help during the season.
“We have 15 dear friends and family who have been helping us for years,” Rhoda Moore said. “We just know we can call on them to help us get through this week.”
A number of those help with the deliveries. Those deliveries may be more difficult this year. With some of the coldest temperatures of the season forecast for Thursday and Friday, the delicate arrangements must be carefully wrapped and covered before they leave the shop, according to Rear. He noted the cold “complicates everything.”
Many customers chose to come into the shop to carry out wrapped bouquets or arrangements.
“We have a wide variety of several other popular flowers our customers ask for each year,” Rear explained. “We also have customers who like to send green plants or orchids as gifts.”
Rear listed carnations, Gerber daisies, tulips, lilies and other spring blooms as frequently requested flowers for arrangements.
Rhoda Moore took the bustle of customers, ringing phones and employees in stride Tuesday afternoon as she has done for years at the shop. When asked “what can you tell me about this week,” she smiled before saying with a laugh, “It is what it is.”
