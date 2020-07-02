Sedalia’s 1 Million Cups hosted its first gathering since the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday with a local business and a Kansas City business giving presentations.
Lamy’s and Vendux LLC, of Kansas City, gave presentations Wednesday morning during the meeting which was hosted in the Lamy’s building due to pandemic restrictions being in place at the organizations’ usual meeting place at State Fair Community College.
Scott Benbrook of Lamy’s provided an update on the Lamy’s building. On the third floor, Benbrook said eight out of the nine apartments had been leased. On the second floor, three out of six office spaces had been leased.
“The whole building is a multi-use building,” Benbrook explained. “We didn’t think Sedalia could necessarily handle 50,000 square feet of any one thing...The whole concept that we were going for was to try to create a community around here.”
The first floor features The Ox Horn Market, No. 5 Bistro and Bar and Josey’s Books and Records.
“What we found the first couple of days we were open we were overwhelmed with the amount of people in there just combing through the vinyl records, walking out with stacks of them,” Benbrook said. “There are so many vinyl record collectors out there that they just couldn’t wait to get in to find a new source to replace the albums they were missing in their collection. That was really cool and a lot of happy, smiling faces in there."
Benbrook explained the company has a liquor license for the whole first floor so individuals can take their drinks from the Bistro bar into the store as well.
“It’s a place to really hang out and relax,” he said. “Where we want people to feel comfortable spending a lot of time if they want to.”
Benbrook also said the restaurants had an “incredibly talented staff” and the company could not be “more happy with the teams of folks we’ve put together.” The Ox Horn Market is meant to be a breakfast and lunch spot while the No. 5 Bistro and Bar is targeted toward dinner.
Benbrook was asked about Lamy’s hosting special events. Benbrook said the company had talked about dozens of ideas but was hesitant to do anything right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was also asked what the community could do to support the business during the Q&A period.
“You’re doing it right now, you’re here,” Benbrook answered. “That’s what’s important to us. We want people to come enjoy this space...Tell your family, tell your friends, come see us. Come have dinner with us, grab lunch, flip through the records. If you know anybody in search of office space, send them my way. Anybody that needs an awesome apartment.”
Henning Schwinum, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, spoke about Vendux LLC, his Kansas City-based. Schwinum spoke about his personal history of spending roughly 25 years traveling the globe managing sales teams in different companies.
“I grew a fondness to sales and to leadership,” Schwinum explained. “I saw over and over again that a sales leader can make a big difference in making a business successful…I started this business Vendux in August of last year and the idea is to match sales leaders, sales executives with companies who have a void in their leadership.”
Schwinum explained Vendux’s premise is to match the right person into roles based on three foundations. Vendux matches an executive to a company immediately from their roster of executives, typically within a week. The second foundation is the roster executives are experienced, with an average tenure of roughly 20 years. The final foundation is the process happens on an interim or fractional basis.
“We are really one of the very, very few businesses with a sole focus on sales and a passion for sales leadership,” Schwinum explained. “That is what makes us unique and we believe that will be the foundation for the success of the business.”
During the Q&A portion, Schwinum was asked whether it is more challenging to convince a company to utilize Vendux’s services or convince professionals to become a part of the roster.
“I’m a matchmaker so I bring two people together,” Schwinum answered. “When we started this business we had to market to both sides. It has proven a lot easier to find executives who are in these roles or who are interested to enter these roles…
“When I talk to CEOs, or founders or business owners many are aware of a fractional CFO but very few are aware or are considering a fractional or interim sales,” he continued. “I find myself evangelizing the idea a lot more than I thought I would have when I started the business.”
Schwinum was also asked about improvements he’s working on. Schwinum said the company is working on becoming known across the United States and being present and top of mind in scenarios when its services would be needed.
For more information, visit www.lamymfg.com and www.vendux.org.
