Spring will be here soon and one Sedalia man with a dedicated green thumb is ready to get his hands in the dirt.
DeWayne Duncan, 90, has been growing plants all his life. In 1965, he moved to Cole Camp with his late wife, Mildred, to take a job as the elementary school principal. While there he began entering his flower arrangements and dahlias in the annual Cole Camp Fair. To the chagrin of the women contestants, he started winning blue ribbons.
Those blue ribbons continued when he moved to Sedalia years later and he and his wife entered the Missouri State Fair Floriculture contests. The couple once made 48 entries and received 44 blue ribbons.
Duncan now spends his time tending to all sorts of plants in his Sedalia home. He said the key to successful growing is to love and talk to one’s plants.
“When we moved to Sedalia in 2000, I pretty much concentrated on plants,” he said from his home Thursday morning. “We had the front lawn landscaped and of course I have seven hibiscuses that I winter (in pots).
“They look pretty drab right now,” he continued. “But, before too long I’ll cut them off, and cut the roots off, and put new potting soil in and start fertilizing them.”
His hibiscus plants take in several flower colors including yellow, pink and red plus one that has frilly edged blooms laced with the colors of purple, lavender, orange and red.
Duncan said his love for plants comes from being raised on a farm in Cass County.
“It’s been a lifelong thing,” he added.
Besides hibiscus, his home is filled with peace lilies, African violets, a 5-foot-wide Boston fern, a palm tree and a new project. This year Duncan has decided to grow ornamental gourds.
“We have seeds already in (pots) and we have to get them going quickly because it takes gourds awhile,” he noted. “So, in the window, I have all these exotic seeds.”
He’s growing varieties like a 2-foot-wide Bushel Basket gourd, a foot-wide Canopy gourd and a Martin Birdhouse gourd. He plans to let a family member use them for craft projects.
Duncan, a positive person who always sees the glass as half full instead of half empty, said growing plants mirrors the philosophy of a poem he keeps in his kitchen called “Today is the Best Day of My Life.”
He could almost be called a plant doctor too — three plants in his home were given to him by neighbors who couldn’t get them to grow.
“They said, ‘you take them, I can’t get them to do anything,’” he said with a smile. “I just water them and occasionally I fertilize them but not often.”
His favorite is the tropical plant Anthurium, sometimes called a laceleaf or flamingo flower. The bloom is an exotic, heart-shaped red flower spathe or sheathing bracket.
“The lady next door, her daughter-in-law gave it to me and said, ‘you take it, I’ll kill it,’” he said. “So, it’s been blooming.”
Duncan has also been known for growing trumpet plants outdoors on his fence. The vine produces large trumpet-like flowers that are pink, white or yellow. He eventually cut back the vines and gave some to the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
“The blooms they hang down and are just like the head of a trumpet,” Duncan said. “They have a sickening, sweet smell.
“The story goes in the south, they used to have them by the bedroom window especially if they had babies,” he continued. “They were very soothing to the baby.”
Duncan is looking forward to spring and he added if one wants to try growing plants, they should go for it.
“If you think you’d be interested, you should buy some and start taking good care of them,” he said. “They need attention all the time, they don’t do it on their own. You have to give them some tender, loving care.”
