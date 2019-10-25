Manufacturers celebrated their local anniversaries Thursday night, with two of the oldest being local beverage distributors.
Economic Development Sedalia-Pettis County hosted its 15th annual Manufacturer’s Milestone Anniversary Recognition Banquet at the Sedalia Country Club.
“We are here this evening to say thank you to all of our manufacturers and also to all of you for your support of our manufacturers,” EDSPC board president Rusty Kahrs said in his opening remarks. “Economic Development Sedalia Pettis County focuses on industries who create new economic prosperity within a community. The industry sectors we serve are manufacturing, distribution, warehouse, logistics, technology, headquarters locations and energy sectors.
“Our manufacturers encompass nearly 40% of the employment base in Pettis County at an average wage of $45,000. Each year we take this opportunity to pay tribute to the companies within those sectors we serve who are celebrating milestone anniversaries in Pettis County in five-year increments.”
The oldest business recognized Thursday was Heartland Coca-Cola, celebrating 100 years in Sedalia.
Coca-Cola started its business in Sedalia in 1919, distributing carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Heartland Coca-Cola is a subsidiary of the world’s largest beverage company, which bottles and distributes Coke, Sprite, Fanta, and other soft drinks, as well as bottled waters like Dasani, and juices and teas throughout the U.S. and Canada.
The Sedalia facility employs more than 30 people and it has been a family business. District Sales Manager Steve Moore is a third-generation Coca-Cola employee.
“We owe each one of you a big thank you for allowing us to be part of your community,” Matt Bynum, general manager for Central Missouri, said when receiving the plaque with Moore. “Steve Moore, his grandfather started with Coca-Cola and combined service, they were adding it up, 50 years. So half of that is just family serving the community.”
Pepsi Beverages Company is celebrating 80 years after opening in Sedalia in 1939 as Pepsi Cola General Bottlers. They distribute carbonated and non-carbonated beverages and have grown the number of products they carry over the years. Today that includes Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Dr. Pepper, Sierra Mist, Aquafina Water, SoBe Lifewater, Dole Juices, Starbucks Frappuccino, Amp/Rockstar energy drinks, Lipton Iced Tea, Gatorade, and Muscle Milk.
Pepsi’s regional distribution facility in Sedalia delivers to areas including Warrensburg, Clinton, Warsaw, Cole Camp, Stover, Versailles, Laurie, Lake of the Ozarks, Eldon, Tipton, California, Boonville, Fayette, Marshall, Carrolton, Higginsville, and Lexington.
Several businesses are celebrating 40 years in Pettis County in 2019, including WireCo WorldGroup Manufacturing.
In 1979, Broderick & Bascom Wire Rope opened a state of the art manufacturing facility in Sedalia. In 1999, Broderick & Bascom became part of WireCo WorldGroup, a leading global manufacturer of both steel and synthetic rope, specialty wire and engineered products.
WireCo announced a 185,000-square-foot expansion in 2008 to its 218,465-square-foot facility. In 2017, WireCo continued to grow in Sedalia with an investment of $14 million to again expand its facility and install new equipment.
The company has more than 21 manufacturing facilities and sales/distribution offices worldwide with approximately 4,000 employees. It has value-added products under several brands recognized throughout the world and used in a wide product range including surface and underground mining ropes, oil and gas drilling lines, logging ropes, aircraft arresting cables, cable car trolley ropes, ski lift ropes, elevator ropes, and a variety of other ropes in the construction and marine industries, many of which are made in Sedalia.
“We’re very proud of our facility, our history, and we’re looking forward to the next 40 years in this community,” Plant Manager Mark Blankenship said in his remarks.
Blankenship recognized quality engineer Dennis Scholl, who has worked in the Sedalia facility since day one and is the only remaining employee from the local plant’s early days.
Gardner Denver was also recognized for 40 years in the community.
Gardner Denver, a leader in the compressor business for 160 years, experienced major growth in the late 1970s and decided to expand with a new plant in Sedalia. The first compressor was assembled in the Sedalia plant July 20, 1979.
The Sedalia facility is now the largest U.S. location within Gardner Denver Inc., which has more than 65 locations in 30 countries around the world.
“We’ve had tremendous growth over the past 40 years, mostly in part due to the efforts here in Sedalia, Missouri,” Plant Manager Paul Dick said in his remarks. “Countless integrations of acquisitions over the course of time and an incredible workforce and cooperation from the community, it’s just been fantastic. I can’t thank the people of Sedalia and Pettis County enough, and most importantly the people of Gardner Denver. The employees are everything to us and their families.”
