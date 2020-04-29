The owners/operators of McDonald’s restaurants across west-central Missouri, including Sedalia, have created a unique way to help employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Marshall-Rice family has created “To-Go Pantries” in 14 of their restaurants including Sedalia, Warsaw, Versailles, Centralia, Jefferson City, California, Pleasant Hill and Lee’s Summit, which employ roughly 900 individuals.
“We really saw the need in our communities,” owner/operator Stephanie Marshall-Rice said. “It was an extremely challenging time and we just wanted to show them we appreciate them and we understand what they’re going through. Just to tell them thank you for all that they’re doing every day for our communities and for us also. …
“We call it the To-Go Pantry and we wrote a letter to all of our employees along with the cards,” she added. “(We) just said how much we appreciated them and what they’re doing for the community.”
Marshall-Rice said in a press release that basic needs for the home have become scarce and the family wanted to make sure their employees who were coming to work to serve their communities were taken care of when they got home.
“Our employees, they work hard all day and then they have to go home and cook for their kids,” owner/operator Chuck Marshall said. “Or maybe (they) have to go out and shop for their kids or family. We just tried to take one less burden off them where they have something quick that they could get out of the pantry and take home and feed their family.”
The pantries consist of a variety of items like non-perishable food, personal hygiene items and activities for kids. Employees also received cards for 10 free meals at the restaurants.
“We started with 10 free meals for their family on our cards and as they needed we’ve given out more of those cards,” Marshall-Rice said. “Not only have we done the pantries and we also sent sidewalk chalk and some crayons and stuff for the kids to have something to do at home. We’ve also done meals and anyone can use that and their kids can use it. They can use as many as they want, we haven't limited it.”
Marshall-Rice said getting the pantries together “was a process.” A training manager shopped for all the pantries, which took several days. The items were then delivered to each McDonald’s location owned by the Marshall-Rice family, which Marshall-Rice said was “a wonderful experience all around.”
The family will be continuing with the pantries as there is a need and have been replenishing the pantries as needed.
“There’s some restaurants that of course needed more than others in our community so we’ve replenished several times since then,” Marshall-Rice said. “It’s something we’re going to keep ongoing until the need isn't there anymore. Right now we see it as a necessity for them to get through this pandemic.”
