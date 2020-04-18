Local nurses who have deployed to New York City in response to the COVID-19 pandemic are finding they have enough personal protective equipment but not enough health care workers for the volume of coronavirus patients filling the hospitals.
Nichole Simon, RN, BSN, 37, of Knob Noster, arrived April 6 while Nicolai Cox, RN, 27, and Caleb Tanguay, RN, 24, both Sacred Heart High School graduates, arrived April 13. Simon is treating COVID-19 patients at Harlem Hospital Center, Cox at NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist and Tanguay at NYU Tisch Hospital in Manhattan. All three spoke with the Democrat by phone this week.
Nichole Simon, RN, BSN
Before deploying to New York, Simon, a mother of three, was working as a psychiatric nurse for Compass Health at Royal Oaks Hospital in Windsor. While at Harlem Hospital Center in NYC, Simon will work from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day for 21 days.
“A lot of what I’m finding is the nurse to patient ratio it’s crazy,” she said Monday evening. “Sometimes nurses will have 10 or so patients and it’s not safe for the patients, it’s not safe for the nurse.
“And we can’t give these COVID patients the attention and the care they need,” she continued. “Because it takes a lot of time to dress up and dress down when you are going in and out of these rooms …”
She added people often don't realize if a COVID-19 patient codes (cardiac or respiratory arrest) the nurses can’t get to them immediately, due to putting on personal protective equipment.
“I feel like for that reason, is why we are losing more people daily,” she said. “One good thing is they (the hospital) has plenty of PPE for us. But there’s not enough … pulse ox(imeter) machines, there’s not enough computers for you to pass the medication …
“You can’t properly monitor the patient, if you don’t have the equipment to do that,” she continued. “Right now, 95% of our patients on the surgery floor are positive for the coronavirus.”
Over last weekend, Simon said they lost three COVID-19 patients on her floor. And she’s found COVID-19 death often arrives unexpectedly in some patients, making the situation all the more stressful.
“The first patient I coded, I got to them first and the person had just literally walked back from the bathroom,” she noted. “And that’s the sad thing, you have the ones who are mobile … and they come back and just something hits them. We coded them and we lost them.”
She added the other person she lost went into extreme respiratory distress.
“It’s like you’re suffocating,” Simon explained. “So, you watch these patients lay here and they can’t catch their own breath, they’re so anxious that they just can’t relax.
“If they’re a DNR (do not resuscitate) they can’t be intubated,” she continued. “You know, there’s nothing we can do.”
Simon said she decided to deploy to NYC because she felt she was supposed to be there.
“I’m one of those people who believe if it happens, it happens for a reason,” she noted. “I happened to be at work at Royal Oaks and I called the hotline just to see if I could get through …and the lady asked if I could fly out in 24 to 48 hours, and my heart just stopped.”
Simon added she knew after the phone call she was supposed to help COVID-19 patients, and she noted the experience has changed how she looks at others.
“I think I’ll appreciate my job much more when I do go home,” Simon said. “And I’ll appreciate the nurses I work with. It’s definitely been a life-changing experience.”
Simon added she wishes people would take the virus more seriously.
“It’s fighting a war you can’t see,” she noted. “It’s hard being here, and it’s hard being away from my family. But I know some of these people, I’m that last person they see and that makes me feel good about being here.”
Nicolai Cox, RN, and Caleb Tanguay, RN
Before deploying to NYC, Cox was a critical care nurse at Research Medical Center in Kansas City and Tanguay a ICU nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City. Both men have previously worked at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
Cox said Thursday he decided to deploy for two reasons.
“No. 1 they obviously need people,” Cox said. “Being a younger nurse I felt a responsibility that I needed to go help. Versus my older counterparts that have already helped through the AIDS epidemic. I felt it was kind of my turn to bear the brunt of the workload.
“But I also wanted to experience the intensity in a pandemic, the stress,” he continued. “I felt it would make me a better nurse.”
Tanguay said he felt it would be a good personal growth experience but he also wanted to help with coronavirus patients.
“It’s an opportunity to put myself in an uncomfortable situation,” he noted. “Coming out here to a completely new environment. I’ve never been to New York.”
Cox said he’s finding the hospital is understaffed.
“There are a lot of nurses covering a lot of patients,” he added. “I worked last night and I had six patients, which was a heavy workload.”
He’s also finding most of the hospital floors have been converted into intensive care units for COVID-19 patients.
“It’s difficult because the nurses who would usually take care of PEDS (pediatric) patients aren’t necessarily quick to handle intensive care patients right off the bat,” he explained. “’They don’t have the training …”
Tanguay agreed with Cox and Simon that there is grave understaffing in the NYC hospitals.
“They never anticipated a pandemic like this going down,” he added. “The whole tower of Kimmel at NYU is pretty much an ICU right now. It's 18 floors of 34 beds and it’s a complete ICU now and they are lacking the ICU staff.
“They were training PACU (post-anesthesia care unit) and recovery nurses and med-surgery … nurses,” he continued. “Which would be a very daunting task. The floor I’m working on is completely travel nurses. It’s chaos but it’s organized chaos.”
Both men are working 12-hour shifts and sometimes longer depending on what is happening at the time. Tanguay signed an eight-week contract and Cox a 13-week contract.
Cox said back in Missouri many may feel like the pandemic is so far away “it’s not a present threat.”
“Especially in areas like Sedalia where people are so spread out,” he added. “But at the same time, it’s a small town and people make a lot of contact with the same people every day.
“So, I would just say that this is definitely a serious situation,” he continued. “And people are dying every day. While it's difficult staying home … the end goal is that lives are saved and it’s worth it.”
