A local pharmacy is partnering with state and national agencies to address the growing epidemic of prescription drug use.
Medical Center Pharmacy is partnering with Sharps Compliance Inc. and the Rx Cares Missouri Program to address prescription drug use by providing a solution to safely dispose of unused medications including opioid painkillers after receiving a grant, according to a Medical Center Pharmacy press release.
The Medical Center Pharmacy received one of 100 grants through the Rx Cares for Missouri program from the Missouri Board of Pharmacy. A MedSafe Medication Disposal System, provided by Sharps Compliance, was received by the pharmacy thanks to the grant. MedSafes are “drug collection and disposal receptacles,” according to MedSafe.
Medical Center Pharmacy Pharmacist In Charge Whitney Poppinga said she decided to apply for the grant after seeing the need for a safe, effective way for citizens to dispose of expired or unwanted medications.
“We get a lot of people coming in and asking about, ‘Hey how can I get rid of this medication that I don't use anymore?’” she said. “A lot of times we see people get mail order, so they get three months at a time and then their doctor changes their medication and they’re stuck with a lot that they don't need. Also when people have family members that pass away, they don't know what to do with their medication. We get a lot of questions on it pretty frequently.”
Poppinga explained MedSafes can accept controlled, non-controlled, and over-the-counter medications. They cannot take chemotherapy drugs, sharp items or insulin needles, although they can take insulin pens. MedSafes can also take liquid medications but citizens are asked to put the bottles inside a ziplock bag. Medications do not need to be inside of their original bottle to be accepted.
“It just looks like a mailbox,” Poppinga explained. “You just come in, drop it in and you don't have to fill out any paperwork. They don't even have to belong to you…there’s no questions asked.”
While several organizations host drug take-back days a couple of times a year, Poppinga said it is important for unused or unwanted medications to not be sitting around waiting for those days.
“What we know is that young people are No. 1. People, they say between the ages of 18 to 25, are really our target group of people that are impacted by the opioid crisis right now,” Poppinga explained.
“What we know is that most of the time that age group, they get their first drug from searching through family members’ medicine cabinets,” she continued. “By us having this service where people can clean out their medicine cabinets, get those out of their homes, ultimately we’re keeping those medications off of the streets and out of the hands of our young people.”
Another factor MedSafe can help with is keeping people from flushing their medications down their drains, which keeps medications out of the water supply.
“A lot of people think that flushing their medications down the toilet is the safe option and really that’s OK if there’s no other option but it’s really best that we don't do that,” Poppinga said. “We’re polluting our water and so this is a safe way for you to dispose of those things without it getting into the water stream.”
Several people have already used the MedSafe at Medical Center Pharmacy after its recent opening, according to Poppinga. She said she hopes it will continue to be useful to the community and make a positive impact.
“I think that by providing the citizens of Sedalia and the surrounding communities a way to dispose of their expired or unwanted medications I think will ultimately have a huge impact on our community,” Poppinga said. “We’re not going to have those drugs out, floating around, potentially getting into the wrong hands.”
Medical Center Pharmacy, 1700 S. Ingram Ave., is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Medications may be dropped off at the MedSafe during business hours.
