An idea for a Father’s Day gift soon grew into creating hundreds of handcrafted knives for Stephen Whitehead, of Florence.
Whitehead said after making the knife for his step-father Donnie Sattler, he began receiving calls for custom orders. Whitehead now owns Long Strokes Designs, and this past Christmas created 40 custom knives for Starline Brass as gifts for employees.
Also a woodworker, Whitehead said he’s always enjoyed working with his hands. Much to his mother, Stefanie Aziere-Sattler’s frustration, he tried his hand at knife making as a child.
“I remember as a kid, I was into making and throwing knives,” he said. “I remember getting into trouble for using my mom’s grinder pads just cutting out knives, and making knives out of old saw blades and lawnmower blades.”
It was years before it occurred to him to take up the trade as a profession.
“I didn’t realize how big of an industry it could be for the custom knife world,” he noted. “There’s quite a bit of business and quite a bit of interest for high dollar knives rather than cheap (box store) knives.”
With the business continuing to grow, Whitehead plans to eventually build a workshop on his property in Florence, where he lives with his companion, Cheyenne Smith. In the meantime, he works from his friend Matt Chapman’s shop in Sedalia. He creates a variety of knives, including chef, kitchen, hunting and pocket knives.
One of his favorite knives to make is a small veggie chopper. He said it could be used to chop vegetables, herbs, mushrooms or garlic.
“That’s the style I like to do, is chef knives and stuff you’d use in the kitchen,” he added, smiling. “I like food.”
Whitehead creates knives with either Damascus steel or mono steel, a single steel not layered. A wide assortment of handles is also available, including natural wood, dyed wood, synthetic turquoise and resin. Whitehead said his favorite handle material is ancient bog oak.
“I like black with just about everything,” he explained. “So, it matches everything. There’s regular bog oak that you can find that is a few years old. (They) are trees that are down in the water … they soak in there for years and even centuries.”
Ancient bog oak is much older than regular bog oak and can range from 3,000 to 30,000 years old.
“It’s really easy to work with,” he added. “It polishes nice, it’s almost like a petrified wood. It changes to that dark black color from being submerged in the swamp. So, it’s fairly sought after.”
Whitehead said there are two methods in creating knives, stock removal or fully forged. He produces 90% of his knives through stock removal in which the shape of the knife is cut from a flat piece of steel.
When he does use a forge, he works from the shops of fellow knifemakers Joe Schrum, owner of Halcyon Forge of Dresden, or Colton Kiso, owner of Heath Creek Forge of Nelson. Whitehead said both men are his mentors.
“The handmade knife community all around is a really well operational type of deal when you get to know the people around you,” he noted. “They full-on want to help each other and make everybody grow.”
Although he does handcraft the knives, Whitehead said he uses local and Missouri sources for the leather and Kydex sheaths. Leather sheaths are created in Warrensburg or St. Louis and Kydex by Troy Meier, owner of Stealth Concealment in Sedalia. Whitehead’s logo and any personalization or images on the knife blade are done by Stone Laser Imaging in Sedalia.
For more information, call Whitehead at 660-596-9527 or visit Long Strokes Designs on Facebook or Instagram.
