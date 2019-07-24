Longtime physician and OB-GYN Dr. Robert C. Stockwood died Wednesday, July 10 at E.W. Thompson Health & Rehabilitation Center. Stockwood, 84, will long be remembered for his care in delivering thousands of babies during his 42 years in practice.
Stockwood reflected in the book “Bothwell Regional Health Center: A Lifetime of Caring 1930-2005” by saying he estimated he was responsible for delivering more than 3,000 babies including two sets of triplets during his practice.
Stockwood’s dedication to his patients continued long after their birth.
“Dr. Stockwood was a formidable figure, a skilled and compassionate physician, he had a loud bark (very little bite), a knack for being very straightforward and a gift for hurling expletives,” Lana Kelly, R.N., recalled. “As a new night shift nurse, I began to consider one of those expletives as my first name as he used it on almost every phone call.
“‘…Lana what now,’ he would say. Then a pause followed by my explanation of what I needed. Then in a quiet voice he would give me new orders, new directions or a confirmation that he would be on his way to the hospital shortly," she continued. “Despite the start of the conversation, I always knew he had in mind the best interest of the patient so his grumpy greeting was not a problem; to this day it makes me smile.”
Kelly, Patient Coordinator at BRHC, was the former Director of Women's Health at Bothwell Regional Health Center. She confirmed Dr. Stockwood along with Dr. Elmer Van Dyke and Dr. Abraham Azan, the physicians at the Women's Clinic, were responsible for the majority of the deliveries at Bothwell.
“Staff and patients loved and respected Dr. Stockwood,” Kelly noted. “He was no nonsense and didn't beat around the bush with anyone. He didn't panic in emergencies, celebrated with families as they held their new baby and mourned with those who had to leave the hospital without a baby.
“He tried always to be honest and give to his patients and the staff, his best advice,” she continued. “He was a good guy, almost always fun to work with and he had a great smile. His care has been missed in our OB community since he retired.”
Stockwood will be missed by many, according to longtime friend Andrew Treuner.
“Dr. Stockwood was one of the members of the greatest generation of Americans that we are unfortunately running out of,” Treuner said. “There are three maybe four generations of people in Sedalia who he had a part in delivering after being in practice 40 some years.”
Treuner’s parents, Robert and Helga Treuner, were close friends with Dr. Stockwood and his wife, Jackie. It was a friendship that Stockwood continued with Andrew Treuner as he grew older.
“He still made house calls when my father was not feeling well which says a great deal about his care,” Treuner reflected. “His was also responsible and was the instigator of the Center’s golf tournament which is a testament to his forethought and caring for the entire community and not just his clients.”
Stockwood was a longtime supporter of the Center for Human Services. He served on the board for 12 years.
“Dr. Stockwood’s leadership guided the annual CHS golf tournament, which he started in 1972, for many years,” CHS Development Director Susan Mergen said. “This July, as CHS celebrated the 47th annual golf event, we honored Dr. Stockwood’s memory with a special award in his name.”
Stockwood and his wife were presented the Lifetime Achievement Award from CHS in 2002 for their continued volunteer efforts at CHS.
Mergen noted Stockwood’s financial contributions and volunteer time as a board member were also recognized in June 2011 with a CHS Resolution which hangs in the Virginia Flower Building. Mergen added, “I was lucky to have known Dr. Stockwood and always admired his passion for the Center’s mission.”
According to his obituary, Stockwood graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a Bachelor of Arts and a Doctor of Medicine. He was a member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honorary Medical Society, a Certified American Board of OB-GYN, a fellow of the American College of OB-GYN and a fellow of American College of Surgeons. He served in the U.S. Army as a Senior Flight Surgeon for seven years, attaining the rank of major.
Stockwood joined Bothwell in 1967. He served as chief of staff from 1987 until his retirement in 1993.
William B. Claycomb, Becky Carr Imhauser and Rose Nolen, authors of “A Lifetime of Caring,” wrote, “During his 30-year tenure at Bothwell, the hospital facility experienced significant improvements especially in regard to labor and delivery suites. Physician and nurse training improved as well.”
Stockwood said at the time, “When I came to Bothwell it was circa 1930s. When I left it was an up-to-date facility.”
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Heckart Funeral Home with services to follow at 1 p.m. Graveside service will be at Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors provided by VFW Post 2591 and U.S. Army.
