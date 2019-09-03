LONGWOOD — A rural congregation will be keeping the concept of a country church alive when they celebrate the 150th anniversary of Longwood Presbyterian Church later this month.
The church was organized in 1896 by the Rev. John Montgomery, who saw a need in the small community of Longwood.
“Feeble and far between as these occasional services were, thank God, they were not wholly in vain,” Montgomery said in a statement taken from the “History of Pettis County 1882.” “For on Saturday, September 25th, 1869, a ‘committee consisting of John Montgomery and Joshua Barbee’ met the people at Longwood and organized a church there of 19 members.”
Longwood Elder J.R. Greer said Tuesday the original church served not only the Presbyterian congregation but also the Methodist congregation during its early years. In the 1920s the church was refurbished.
“(The original) building was modified in 1927,” he said. “It was raised and they put a basement underneath it. And, then a front on it and of course an exit at the back. That was the church that we had until 1995.”
The church saw many pastors over 15 decades, with two who died while still pastoring: the Rev. James Rodda (1995) and the Rev. Leo Burke (2005). The church is currently pastored by Roberta Karchner.
In the past, members have participated in the Women’s Missionary Society, helped to organize Longwood High School, and provided vacation Bible school and tent meetings. Over the years, the church has become known for its Lord’s Acre Sale, which began in 1957 and still continues, as well as its chili suppers and ice cream socials.
“Probably the thing most of us remember most is the Lord’s Acre Sale,” Greer said. “We have a sale in October, it’s usually the second Saturday.”
According to the church’s “Centennial Observance” book, the church netted $1,364 during its first sale. Years afterward, the church still brings in a fair amount with the annual sale.
“That’s our fall celebration,” Greer said. “We have a chili supper in January and then we have an ice cream supper in July. Those are kind of traditions that we try to keep going over the years.”
Greer said during the special service they will share photos from the church’s history.
“A lot of the pictures we are going to share with the people will be after 1995,” Greer noted. “Because it’s of the congregation, the kids and the grandkids.”
The church has around 30 members which include 12 children.
Family ties and legacies run deep at the church. Greer said a well-known member of the congregation is former pro-football player Tim Barnes who still attends with his parents and grandparents.
When the present church was constructed, Greer along with Barnes’ grandfather Bill Schlomer and W&M Welding installed the 20-foot steel Rodda Memorial Steeple.
“Bill’s parents and grandparents are buried in the cemetery out here,” Greer said.
Greer attributes the resilience of the small rural church to support received not only from Longwood but from Pettis and Saline counties, Broadway Presbyterian Church in Sedalia and the Missouri Union Presbytery.
“Honestly this has been a community effort,” he noted. “For example, for the Lord’s Acre Sale, we’ll have people from the community who will give far more. The community supports us very well.
“We built this church in 1995, I’m a draftsman and I drew the plans up,” he continued. “We started somewhere in the neighborhood of $40,000, I think in cash. We built this church and ended with no debt and, in fact, wound up with surplus. So, we had huge support.”
Longwood Presbyterian Church, 12340 Longwood Rd., will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a worship service at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. The women of the church will serve a free meal at noon and there will be a special presentation at 1 p.m. The special speaker for the event is the Rev. Deborah Boucher Payne, of Jefferson City.
The church is located 15 miles north of Sedalia on U.S. Route 65; turn east on state Route BB and then drive 3.25 miles. The church will be on a gravel road to the right.
The celebration is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.