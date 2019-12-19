While gas prices across Missouri are coming down for the holidays, temperatures will be going up as a record number of travelers hit the roadways.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) stated this holiday season will see a record 115.6 million people who travel at least 50 miles from home between Dec. 21 and Jan. 1.
AAA said that is the highest total since AAA began tracking numbers in 2000. Holiday travelers represent an “increase of 3.9% over last year, or 4.3 million more people packing up their sleighs for a holiday getaway.”
AAA added that more than 104 million holiday travelers will drive to holiday destinations.
“Holiday cheer is at an all-time high this year, with unemployment at historically low levels, and noted improvements in both disposable income and household net worth,” Paula Twidale, AAA Travel vice president, said. “Travelers should be getting used to crowded highways and airports, as this marks the eighth straight year of new record-high travel volumes for the year-end holidays.”
Driving will be easier this year economically, thanks to lower gas prices. According to GasBuddy, gas prices have fallen 1.8 cents per gallon in the past week. With a daily survey of 3,940 stations, the average price of gas in Missouri is hovering around $2.18. The survey showed gas prices in Missouri are 7.4 cents a gallon lower than last month, which may ease the financial stress of holiday travel for many across the state.
"Gasoline prices have now slid to their lowest level since March thanks to rising U.S. gasoline inventories and sluggish demand, certainly bringing some Christmas cheer to motorists," Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said. "The jump in gasoline inventories has been so large it has offset oil prices which touched $60 per barrel last week, as well as the U.S. and China suggesting they've reached a trade deal.”
DeHaan added this all translates to motorists being the “clear beneficiaries.”
“They’ll be able to spend a bit more on shopping for those last-minute Christmas gifts," he noted.
On Wednesday, Sedalia’s gas prices were around $2.14 to $2.12 across the city.
A white Christmas came early this week with much snow and some ice across Missouri, although Christmas Day will likely be snowless. The National Weather Service stated as Christmas approaches the weather locally will be milder than it was this week.
A map provided by NWS shows Sedalia has around an 11 to 25% chance for a white Christmas this year.
AccuWeather stated areas from the Rocky Mountains into the Plains and Mississippi and Ohio Valleys will receive a break from winter’s wrath during this year’s busy holiday travel times.
"A gap in the storms is beginning. Although, given the time of the year, it would be extremely rare for the entire swath of the lower 48 states to be entirely free of storms over a five- to seven-day period," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
In the Sedalia area, temperatures will continue to rise from the brutal cold of this week to 57 degrees on Christmas Eve. Weather for Christmas Day in Sedalia is predicted to be overcast with a spring-like 51 degrees.
