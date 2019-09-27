After nearly a year in office, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe has announced he plans to seek a full term in the 2020 election.
Kehoe announced his campaign Monday in Jefferson City where he was joined by his family and Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson. He has been Missouri’s lieutenant governor since June 2018 when he was appointed to the position by Parson. The seat was vacated when Parson was named governor after Eric Greitens resigned from office amid a scandal investigation.
“I thought we made some good progress on some of our issues but we’ve got more work to do and I felt like my family was agreeable and we are in a position where we think we can help move the state forward and get some of those objectives done,” he told the Democrat on Thursday.
So far no other candidates have announced a campaign for lieutenant governor.
Kehoe started his time in public office in 2005 as a member of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Committee. He was elected to the Missouri Senate in 2010 and 2014 representing the Sixth District which includes Cole, Gasconade, Maries, Miller, Moniteau, Morgan, and Osage counties. He served as Senate Majority Floor Leader from 2015-18.
Before serving in state government, Kehoe owned a car dealership in Jefferson City and is a cattle farmer, two occupations he continues today. When he was term-limited in 2018, Kehoe said he planned to return to the private sector and had no plans for statewide office. Until Parson called.
“And when he first called me, that entered my mind, I’m ready to get out of politics,” Kehoe recalled. “But I’ve known Gov. Parson for a long time … and I knew he took over at a time when the state was a little uneasy, things were a little bit rough. I knew Mike would do a good job of helping settle Missourians down and let them know things were OK and I felt like because of our relationship, I could help him with that.”
Through his seat on state commissions, the lieutenant governor’s office is involved primarily with tourism, veterans and low-income housing. He has continued Parson’s Buy Missouri initiative, which encourages Missourians to purchase Missouri-made products. This year he also successfully lobbied for the Legislature to push back the start date for Missouri schools in an effort to boost tourism.
“I’m a big believer in local control … but the problem is there are 460 public school districts and one state tourism policy,” Kehoe said. “It’s important for the tourism industry, for two reasons, to have a consecutive start date. That’s why it was important to me.”
Kehoe said the two reasons are to help families better plan vacations and to help tourism businesses that rely on student employees. He said he thinks it will benefit the Missouri State Fair, allowing more families to visit and more students to participate.
Kehoe also had a hand in the significant funding provided to the Missouri State Fairgrounds this year for renovations to the fairgrounds and campgrounds in Sedalia. It’s the largest chunk of state money dedicated to the state fair in years. Kehoe said he and Parson both share the values of agriculture and a love of the state fair.
“(MSF Director) Mark (Wolfe) and his team that run the fair, they’ve done a great job of band-aiding things together. … It’s a significant amount of money but it is because for several years, we gave them almost nothing so there’s a lot of catch up to do,” Kehoe said. “I’m actually supporting additional resources for the next budget year as well.”
Kehoe said he has visited all of Missouri’s veterans homes and applauded Grace Link, executive director of the Missouri Veterans Commission, for the positive changes made in the last year. He mentioned the need to better compensate veterans home employees.
If elected to a full four-year term, Kehoe said he would continue to focus on Parson’s priorities of workforce development and infrastructure. He said State Fair Community College is a good example of Missouri’s community colleges and efforts to expand workforce development efforts. Improving workforce development and infrastructure would allow the state to attract more companies like Nucor Steel in Sedalia all across Missouri.
Higher education saw funding cuts over the last few years and the Legislature restored some of that funding in this year’s budget.
“We need to continue to invest in those because you can’t continue to talk about workforce development and then cut the places you expect to do it at the same time,” he said. “I can’t speak for the Legislature and the governor’s office but my gut says we will continue to try to invest in education funding so we can have the tools and give State Fair Community College the tools to get people ready for the workforce.”
