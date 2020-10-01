BENTON COUNTY — A Cole Camp man has been charged in a May 2019 homicide in Benton County.
Caleb G. Self, 22, has been charged with felony first-degree murder, felony armed criminal action and felony tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution in relation to the death of Matthew Reyburn, 21, of Lincoln.
According to a press release, at approximately 4:30 p.m. May 28, 2019, Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to rural Benton County, east of Lincoln, in reference to a possible deceased male. According to court documents, deputies discovered a body, later identified as Reyburn, deceased with apparent gunshot wounds. Deputies found spent ammunition casings in the immediate area, and the sheriff’s office requested assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Through the investigation, Self was identified as a suspect. According to court documents, a witness stated they had conversations with Self about one month after the homicide. The witness said Self allegedly told them he killed Reyburn. The witness provided accurate details concerning Reyburn’s injuries and the location of the crime scene, which had not been released to the general public, according to court documents.
In September 2019, another witness told law enforcement that Self allegedly threw a gun into an unknown pond sometime within the last six months, according to court documents. Through a separate investigation by a different agency, MSHP was informed another witness had stated the murder weapon was in one of the ponds at Self’s family home.
On March 27, 2020, the witness was interviewed again after investigators received more tips. The witness stated Self and Reyburn got into an argument. On May 27, 2019, the witness said they were in a vehicle with Self when he stopped at Reyburn’s residence.
According to court documents, the witness stated Self allegedly gained access to Reyburn’s residence through a bedroom window while the witness stayed in the vehicle. The witness then said Self exited the residence with socks on his hands and carrying a “nanny-cam.” The witness also described what Self was wearing, which was confirmed through a business’s security footage from roughly 12:05 a.m. May 28.
The witness said they and Self then left the residence and left the cam with another party. They also stated they never saw the sweatshirt Self had been wearing again. The day after the incident, the witness said they saw marijuana and marijuana products which they described as originating from Reyburn.
According to court documents, another witness was interviewed and stated a few days before the homicide, Reyburn and Self had gotten into an argument. They also alleged on May 27, 2019, Self had allegedly shown up at a residence and stated he was there to kill Reyburn. Another witness also said sometime around the 2019 Missouri State Fair, Self had allegedly stated he killed Reyburn and provided details about it.
Another witness stated Self told them Self had thrown the gun he shot in Truman Lake. Other witnesses believed Self threw the gun in a family pond. Seven witnesses who were interviewed were mentioned in the documents.
Self was arrested at approximately 2:37 p.m. Sept. 29 in Sedalia. Self is being held in the Pettis County Jail, without the ability to bond, until his arraignment date in October.
