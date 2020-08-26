A Sedalia man has been charged in an armed robbery that occurred this spring in Sedalia.
Jacob D. Eaton, of the 400 block of North Grand Avenue, has been charged with felony first-degree attempted robbery, felony armed criminal action and felony unlawful use of a weapon in connection to a March armed robbery.
According to a Sedalia Police Department press release, on March 12, officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of East 16th Street for an armed robbery. A suspect had brandished a firearm and demanded money from an employee and then fled the area.
According to court documents, officers obtained video footage that showed the suspect, later identified as Eaton, being dropped off from a vehicle at the business. Before entering the business, Eaton looks to be crying and visibly upset. The employee noted they thought Eaton was crying and asked if he was OK. Eaton allegedly replied he was not and then pointed the gun at the employee and demanded money.
According to court documents, officers believed the suspect was Eaton due to the man bearing a strong resemblance to Eaton and having a bicep tattoo that mirrored one Eaton has.
The vehicle seen dropping Eaton off at the business was seen later and stopped near Broadway Boulevard and Ohio Avenue. Inside the vehicle, officers found packaging for a 9mm Taurus G2 handgun, which looked similar to the gun Eaton brandished, according to court documents.
The driver told officers he dropped a friend off at the business earlier that night and his friend was distraught. He left after watching his friend crying outside the car for a time. The driver identified the friend as another individual but was not completely sure.
The individual did not look like the suspect, according to court documents. The individual was later located and did not match the suspect’s appearance, which led the officer to believe the individual was not the suspect. When shown a picture of the suspect, the individual identified him as Eaton and said they did not get along well.
According to court documents, on May 17, the employee was shown a photo lineup. The employee identified Eaton’s photo as the suspect who pointed the gun at them and said they were “100% positive that’s the guy.”
On Aug. 24, Eaton was arrested for an outstanding warrant near West Main Street and Dundee Avenue. He is being held on a $250,000 bond. Eaton has a bond reduction hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 1.
