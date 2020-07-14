A Tennessee man operating in Lincoln, Missouri, has been charged with deceptive business practices.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, in cooperation with Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Karen Woodley, recently announced Timothy DeVine, proprietor of Your Home Center, a modular home dealership which operated in the Lincoln area, has been charged with consumer fraud.
DeVine, 64, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has been charged in Benton County with two counts of deceptive business practice and two counts of exploitation of an elderly/disabled person. A hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 4 in Benton County Circuit Court.
According to court documents, in February 2018, DeVine met with a wheelchair-bound customer who paid more than $130,000 to Your Home Center over the course of two months. The agreement was for a modular home to be delivered to the customer’s residence plus construction of a foundation, patio, two-car garage, porch and septic system. DeVine never delivered the home nor provided any of the work.
Between May and June 2018, a 64-year-old customer paid DeVine and Your Home Center $104,000 for delivery of a modular home and construction of a foundation, crawlspace and garage. Once again, DeVine did not deliver the home and did not complete any construction.
Court documents state DeVine closed Your Home Center in Lincoln in July 2018 with no notice to customers. Both aforementioned customers lost all of the money they had paid DeVine.
According to a news release from Schmitt’s office, DeVine failed to forward payments to the home financiers, thus preventing the consumers from taking possession of their purchased homes.
Missourians who believe they may have been scammed by DeVine or any other modular home dealer can file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint at ago.mo.gov.
