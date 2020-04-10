An Independence man has been charged with multiple sex crimes against a 15-year-old Pettis County juvenile.
Danny A. Green has been charged with two counts of felony fourth-degree child molestation, felony second-degree statutory sodomy, and two counts of felony sexual misconduct involving a child under 15.
According to court documents, on May 22, the juvenile was at Child Safe of Central Missouri for a counseling appointment for an unrelated incident. When a Child Safe employee went into the waiting room to get the juvenile they found them sitting on Green’s lap. The juvenile was asked about Green during the session but the juvenile did not say a lot. After the session, the juvenile failed to show up for their next sessions.
On July 12, an individual known to Green and the juvenile contacted Child Safe and advised the juvenile needed to go back to counseling because the caller had found the juvenile and Green “cuddling” in bed. According to court documents, the juvenile disclosed in a forensic interview that same day they had been alone with Green and he made the juvenile “uncomfortable” by touching their legs “and stuff” and would wake up to find Green in bed with them.
The caller said they allegedly caught Green in the juvenile’s bed at night and had recently caught them “cuddling” on the couch and in bed. The caller also reported possible inappropriate touching.
On July 22, an SPD detective spoke with Green, who denied the allegations. When asked about the juvenile sitting on his lap he said it wasn’t true and the counselor must be lying. He said there was one time he accidentally brushed the juvenile’s breast but he had apologized.
At that time, the case was considered inactive because the juvenile had not made a disclosure so police did not have probable cause for a case.
After a few months of counseling, the juvenile said in another forensic interview that Green had touched them inappropriately numerous times on the breast and in the genital area.
According to court documents, the juvenile said Green told them he was in love with them and age was just a number so it didn’t matter. The juvenile said Green once asked, via a typed message on a phone, if they wanted to have sex. The juvenile said no.
The juvenile said Green also pulled his penis out “a lot of times” in front of them and that Green masturbated in front of them.
Green is being held at the Pettis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
