There is now a race for Pettis County Eastern Commissioner in 2020 after a second candidate has added his name to the list.
Dean Manuel, 60, lives south of Sedalia in eastern Pettis County. While this is his first time publicly seeking elected office, Manuel also sought the Republican nomination in 2018 when former eastern commissioner Brent Hampy vacated the seat to take another job. He saw the vacancy as an opportunity.
“I go back to the answer I gave that night,” Manuel told the Democrat on Tuesday. “I always had regrets that I never served in the military, and I thought one day I’d run for school board or the commission to give back to the community. My granddaughter, Willow, died of cancer earlier this year and the community in so many ways reached out to my granddaughter and family. It was difficult but people reached out.
“This is for my granddaughter, and this is for me to give back to the community and serve the community in honor of her. I’m running for myself but I’m running for the people of Pettis County, the varied experiences I think I bring to the table, but I’m running for Willow, too.”
Incumbent Israel Baeza, a Republican, will be seeking election for the first time. The 27-year-old was appointed to the position in October 2018 by Gov. Mike Parson after Hampy left the position.
Manuel was born and raised in Pettis County. He began his career as a welder in Sedalia factories for about a decade, then left to work for Dean Machinery Co., a Caterpillar equipment dealer. Through that business, Manuel said he worked in sales and dealt with about 20 different counties for governmental sales of parts, service and machinery.
“Through my Caterpillar connections, I went a couple of times a year to training schools, trained to build roads, trained to use every piece of equipment Caterpillar makes,” Manuel said. “That doesn’t necessarily make me a road builder or an equipment operator but it gives me a keen insight into anything that is wrong with the roads and keen insight into what is required to fix them and keen insight into equipment operations or problems we might have as far as machinery.”
Manuel is now employed with Austin Powder Co. selling explosives. He said his schedule, which allows him to work on the road and from home, is flexible and would allow him to serve on the commission.
He added that he has management and financial experience from throughout his career and Austin Powder has made him familiar with quarry work.
Manuel said it’s hard to determine from the outside looking in if things need to be fixed or are wrong within the county commission.
“You might look at it from a different perspective (as an elected official),” he said. “On the surface, there’s nothing particularly done wrong but the experience I bring to the table and the roads I’ve looked at and normally drive on, I think there are opportunities for improvements there. And I’m not saying anything has been done wrong but every person is unique and every person brings a perspective to the table when they come in. From my perspective, I see areas where we could have improvements.”
