Although it is their first appearance at the Missouri State Fair, a group of four young women is making quite an impression on those fortunate enough to catch one of their performances.
The Mariachi Divas appearing in Sedalia are Delores “Lola” Rodriguez, Corina Cantu, Aileen Guerra and Karla Rodriguez. The quartet has been performing daily as one of the free entertainment acts during the state fair. The group consists of a number of members who perform in multiple venues across the United States and beyond.
According to the group’s founder, Cindy Shea, every Diva would have a different answer on how they feel to represent the Mexican and Hispanic heritage.
“Since not everyone is from Mexico, or Mexican/American or ‘chicana’ as they say, it is different for us all,” Shea said. “I myself am Irish, Italian, American and we have girls from other countries representing.
“Personally, for me, it's an honor to represent Mexican/Hispanic heritage,” she continued. “I can see how Mariachi Divas have inspired so many people throughout 20 years. It's beautiful to see how women can do anything we want, from being a doctor, get degrees in school, be a mom, be a full-time musician, and just do it all.”
The group was formed in 1999 by Shea. She decided to form her own group since she had been playing in various female groups from salsa, jazz, brass quintets and more.
“I was already playing Latin music and saw how much love people gave out to female music groups and thought about forming my own female mariachi group,” Shea explained. “Forming an all-female mariachi group would be something beautiful and powerful.
“I feel that it's a beautiful heritage especially in California where the people are so loving and when they hear the music that their grandparents grew up with and hear it here,” she continued. “It's a nice memory and feeling for them especially since mariachi music is not only loved by Mexican/Hispanics, but it is loved by everyone.”
When the group formed in 1999 it was unusual to have a female mariachi band, according to Shea. She noted today all-female mariachi bands are fairly common throughout the world.
“It’s been 20 years since I started the band,” Shea said. “Back then it was very unique and now it's not so unique.
“It's become so popular Mariachi Divas has inspired a lot of females to start their own groups and some have even led their own female groups, which is pretty awesome.”
Throughout the last 20 years, there have been many memorable performances for the members, according to Shea, who added there are too many to count.
Among the standouts are performing live at the Latin Grammys while being nominated with Shaila Durcal. Another standout was an invitation to play at Luis Miguel's birthday party since Shea describes herself as a “huge fan.” The Divas have also performed at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion for their Holiday Celebration specials and at Disneyland Resorts in Anaheim, California, where they have performed for the last 16 years.
For the Divas, performances such as those at the State Fair are meaningful because they allow them the opportunity to make a direct impact on the lives of their audiences.
“One of my most favorite things we perform and that’s also not a paid gig is when we perform for the kids over at the LA County Children's Hospital,” Shea noted. “Just seeing the joy we can spread with music to all of those children and especially around the holidays is a great feeling. Sometimes the best gigs aren't the ones which are paid the most but the ones you can remember on the impact you have left and how many hearts you have touched.”
The Mariachi Divas music can be found on Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes and Pandora. The group’s latest album, "20 Anniversary," is now available. The Divas are on Facebook at Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.