As the municipal election draws closer many candidates are working on getting their messages out including Ward 2 City Council candidate Chris Marshall.
Marshall, originally from Tennessee, moved to Sedalia at the beginning of last year with his wife, Jackie, and son, Ryan. Jackie is from Sedalia and the family has spent the last 22 years visiting Sedalia before making the move to Sedalia.
“I love this town, that’s it...” Marshall said. “The house we’re living in is 120 years old and I knew it would take some work but that’s part of it. I love the house, love the neighborhood. (We) moved here and just met really good friends, met really good neighbors and that’s got me interested in making everything as great as it can get.”
Marshall runs his own advertising agency and believes his experience helps qualify him for the council seat. He started in advertising at 18 and has 30 years of experience.
“You can’t be successful in business and not have some kind of understanding of what the needs of your customer are and in this case that would be the residents of my ward,” Marshall explained. “I want to listen to everyone…
“(In advertising) I listen to people and find out what they’re interested in,” he continued. “What their concerns are. How do I help them?”
Marshall is excited about some of the city’s projects including the Heckart Community Center and the focus on neighborhood revitalization which he is passionate about. Neighborhood revitalization was one of the things which made Marshall want to run for council.
“I guess what got me turned on (to the idea of running) was the neighborhood cleanup on the north side,” he said. “That’s what really got me interested, just to see how many people showed up. How many people wanted to work that didn't live in that neighborhood that lived in other neighborhoods.”
Marshall also said he had been attending council meetings and thought the city budget had a good direction, especially the focus on infrastructure.
“I like the fact that it’s transparent,” Marshall said. “If you're sitting in one of the council meetings you're going to learn so much just doing that. I wish more people would go to the council meetings.”
One of the things Marshall would like to improve in the city if elected is the city’s communication with residents.
“Me walking the streets and talking with the people, their concern is,’things are taking place and they have no idea what’s going on,’” he said. “I guess with all the water stuff, unless you're on an email list or you might get a door hanger saying what’s happening and what’s going on. “That’s part of the job that I would have is saying ‘give me a call,’” he continued. “You've got questions? Pick up the phone and give me a call. That’s where a lot of things break down is conversations from one person to another.”
If elected Marshall would like to also focus on alleyways and sidewalks saying they were issues he personally saw when he was walking the streets. He also said alleyways and sidewalks were the main concerns residents brought up to him.
Marshall said he is a “doer” and wants to be “hands on” and “get things done.”
“You give me a phone call, you have a problem, I’m going to do everything I can to find the answer for the problem and get the problem taken care of,” he said. “If I can’t, I’m not going to lie to you, I’m going to tell you that it’s outside my realm. I can’t promise I’m going to fix everything but I can promise that I’ll try.”
Marshall thinks residents should vote for him because he’s honest and hard working. He also has business experience in building relationships with customers, listening to their concerns and working on solutions.
“I would just say meet me…,” Marshall said. “I’m a doer, I want to get things done. I don’t like things sitting on the books for long.
“I’m used to deadlines in the agency,” he continued. “I just want to get things done. I’m not a politician. I’m not a bureaucrat. I’m not held by that.
Marshall also said he’s “not afraid to vote against the grain.”
“If it’s something that I don’t believe in, I won’t vote for it,” he said. “If I’m passionate about it, I’m definitely going to vote for it. (I’m) hardworking, I just want to help everyone out.”
