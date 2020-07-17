A local mattress store has been successful through the pandemic due to its business model and a new farm and home store is set to open next week.
Mattress by Appointment
A local mattress store has made it through the pandemic largely unscathed due to its unique hours.
Mattress by Appointment, 3200 W. 16th St., opened Nov. 1 and is owned by Linda Myer, of Sedalia, and her niece Jamie Peace, of Blue Springs. The store sells overstock liquidated brand-new mattresses in plastic at 50 to 80% below box store retail prices, according to Myer.
She said Mattress by Appointment cuts out the middle man and offers high-end to low-end mattresses. According to the website, inventory includes brands such as Serta, Sealy, Simmons, Five Star Mattress and BeautyRest. Delivery and payment plans are available.
The business is unique in that customers can’t walk in the door at any time to browse the inventory. They must book an appointment to meet with Myer or Peace. They primarily book from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday but can be flexible and meet at other times based on customers’ needs.
“I think that’s the hardest part for them (customers), we’re not a retail store — all we have is a showroom,” Myer said. “That’s hard for customers to understand but we do a lot of advertising on Facebook and road signs.”
Myer said business has been “very, very good” so far even through the pandemic.
“Our inventory moves really quickly, there’s always an urgency to get in there because (the mattresses) come in and go out really fast,” she said. “It’s gone really well. Since COVID was going on we still just met people one at a time and cleaned in between so it didn’t slow us down a whole lot. It’s been going really well.”
For more information or to make an appointment, visit mattressbyappointment.com or call 660-619-7595.
Family Center Farm & Home
A new Sedalia business has announced an opening date.
According to a sign on the front door, Family Center Farm & Home, 1400 S. Limit Ave., is set to open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 22.
This is the seventh location in Missouri and Kansas for the family-owned business.
The store opening was running several weeks behind due to the coronavirus pandemic, Corporate Manager Blake Mills, who owns the business with his dad and brother, told the Democrat last month. He said the store may have a few holes on the shelves on opening day due to a shortage of various products or shipping delays.
“It’ll really probably be a different opening for us because we’re not going to make a big deal out of it. We’re going to kind of open,” he said in June. “Also it will be different for us just because we may have some large areas that just don’t have product in it due to COVID-19.”
Founded in 1965, Family Center Farm & Home “offers customers more diverse products and services than other traditional ‘big box’ stores” and “lives up to the moniker ‘The Everything Store,’” according to its website.
Mills explained the stores expanded to offer items for the whole family from housewares to toys to clothing, boots, and food. The stores are also full-service power equipment dealers. Family Center services everything it sells and will have a full-service shop and parts department at the Sedalia location.
