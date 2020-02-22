3A_TRIODay.jpg

First row from left: State Fair Community College President Dr. Joanna Anderson, Upward Bound Advisor at Smith-Cotton High School Osiris Ochoa, TRIO student Stephanie Estrada, TRIO student Sarah Hinkson, Mayor John Kehde, TRIO student Mario Deignan, Academic Coordinator for TRIO Linda Creach, TRIO Success Coach Crissina Kemp, TRIO admin Wanda Trauschke. Second row: Academic Advisor at SCHS Brandon Hammond, Executive Director of Human Resources at SFCC Rachel Dawson, Receptionist at SFCC Michael Mugler, Student Success Coach Dana Goosen, Director of TRIO-SSS at SFCC Sonya Bowman, Dean of Student and Academic Support Services at SFCC Autumn Porter. 

 Photo courtesy of City of Sedalia

Mayor John Kehde met with staff and students from State Fair Community College and Smith-Cotton High School in celebration of TRIO Day on Saturday, Feb. 22.

According to the proclamation, TRIO is the first set of federal programs to address social, economic and cultural barriers to higher education in the United States. More than 820,000 students in nearly 3,000 programs at both rural and urban host institutions make higher education a reality for students who are often the first members of their family to enroll and graduate from college. 

On Feb. 24, 1986, Congress declared that Feb. 28, 1986, should be designated as “National TRIO Day” and the achievements of the TRIO programs should be recognized. According to the proclamation, National TRIO Day is meant to focus the nation’s “attention on the needs of disadvantaged young people and adults aspiring to improve their lives if they are to become contributing citizens of the county, and to the talent which will be wasted if that investment is not made.”

The proclamation stated by recognizing the talent and potential of low-income, first-generation Americans with diverse racial and economic backgrounds TRIO programs open the doors to educational access opportunities for all. The proclamation asked all to proclaim their commitment to educational quality, access and opportunity for all regardless of racial or economic background on the 34th anniversary of National TRIO Day. 

Kehde proclaimed Feb. 22, 2020, as TRIO Day in the City of Sedalia and calls upon all to observe the day with ceremonies and activities which celebrate the programs as sources of educational access and opportunity for low-income, first-generation students. 

