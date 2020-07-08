After losing in June’s municipal election to Ward 4 Councilwoman Rhiannon Foster, Jeff Wimann has been sworn into the Sedalia City Council.
Wimann ran for the Ward 4 council seat vacated by former councilman Tollie Rowe, who chose not to seek re-election in June. However, Wimann was ultimately defeated by new Ward 4 Councilwoman Rhiannon Foster.
Only a few weeks later, former Ward 4 Councilwoman Page announced she would be resigning from her council seat, which expires in April 2021, due to her family buying a home outside of city limits. Sedalia Mayor John Kehde then asked Wimann to fill the seat, which Wimann said was a “pleasant phone call.”
“I had already tried (running) and I was soundly defeated,” Wimann explained. “I learned a lot about what I didn’t do right during my campaign. Then I received that call a few weeks later that Megan had stepped down and the mayor offered it to me.
“I don’t say yes to a decision that’s important right away so I said ‘Give me a day,’” he continued. “He did and I called him the next day and said ‘yes.’ The hard part wasn’t that I was joining it, it was I had to say goodbye to the Bothwell board.”
Originally from Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, Wimann has been coming to Sedalia since 1976 with his wife, Becky Jaeger Wimann, who is from Sedalia. Wimann worked in the toy industry in sales and marketing for 35 years before retiring and moving to Sedalia. He is a member of the Sedalia Planning and Zoning Commission, a member of the Sedalia Lions Club and works part-time as a driver for W-K Chevrolet. Before being appointed, Wimann was Vice Chair of the Bothwell Regional Health Center Board of Trustees and the chair of the board’s finance committee.
Wimann said his main goal is to “take on every issue that comes up and give it my best.”
“To understand it, do research into it,” he said. “If I’m on a committee and I have to be on something I want to learn about the issue so I can correctly make decisions representative of what Sedalia needs. I want to make sure that my vote is the best one for Sedalia.”
Wimann said one of the issues he wants to work on is to greatly increase the city’s budget for streets and sidewalks next year.
“I am going to push hard at every committee and every meeting to try to get money for street and sidewalk repair,” he said. “By far that’s my No. 1 goal moving forward on the city council...
“Everything that has a dollar amount, I want to question it because we need a lot of road and sidewalk repairs,” he added. “It just has to be done.”
Wimann explained having nicer sidewalks and roads would eventually increase the value of neighborhoods and attract more people to the city. It will also have more people out walking in their neighborhoods which in turn can bring down crime.
Wimann would also like to improve communication on city issues for citizens especially on changes the city makes.
“We need to communicate better so Sedalians can understand why something is taking place,” Wimann explained. “There’s a lot of anger out there in the social media world. Some of it’s justified and some of it isn’t because of not getting the right facts to those people.”
Wimann was assigned to the finance committee chaired by Ward 2 Councilman Andrew Dawson and the public works committee chaired by Ward 1 Councilman Thomas Oldham.
“I’m really happy about having both of them,” Wimann commented. “They’re senior council members already and I can learn from both of them. I’m glad I’m on both of the committees...I also enjoyed last night’s presentation that Councilman Oldham gave on Sedalia becoming an autism-friendly city. I learned a lot during that presentation.”
Wimann is excited about the new position and said he does not take it lightly.
“This is a hugely important position and I don’t take it lightly,” Wimann said. “Our (council) decisions are helping to make sure that Sedalia is going in the right direction. No matter if it’s a huge decision or a minor one but that’s what we need to do. I take that challenge real seriously.”
