Sedalia Business Women has named its 2019 Woman of the Year and she is sharing the importance of creating a kinder world.
Shirley McCown was nominated for the award by Carolyn Green, who said McCown is “beautiful inside and out.”
“She is so giving and she does everything behind the scenes. … She doesn’t do it so other people know she’s done it,” Green said. “... She does 100 things and does it all behind the scenes. I’ve come to know her the last several years from SBW. She’s unpretentious and goes about her business and where she’s needed, that’s where she is. She exemplifies what Woman of the Year should be about.”
McCown is a native Sedalian and a graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. She worked for years in human resources and as an administrative assistant, spending most of her career at Pepsi Co. Bottlers and Ditzfeld Transfer. She retired in 2015, earlier than planned, and set out to find a new path to bring balance to her life. She found that in volunteering.
At each SBW meeting, members recite the Club Collect. McCown said the last line has stuck with her: “And may we strive to touch and to know the great, common human heart of us all, and, O Lord God, let us forget not to be kind.”
“That has always struck a note with me. I think if you get out of self and you’re giving to someone else, not only is it a good thing for them, it’s very rewarding thing for the person who’s doing it,” McCown said.
McCown is the secretary and historian for the Bothwell Regional Health Center Auxillary where she volunteers twice a month at the cancer center and helps out with the hospital’s courtesy cart, offering free snacks to loved ones in waiting rooms. She is also a seven-year cancer survivor, which is part of what sparked her interest in helping at Bothwell.
She’s also highly involved with First Baptist Church and she has been a member for more than 20 years. She said her heart is with missions work and she coordinates the church’s shoe program, which provides shoes to Sedalia School District 200 students throughout the year.
Through her church, McCown also helps with PATCH in Chillicothe (Parents and Their Children). Volunteers transport children whose mothers are incarcerated at Chillicothe Correctional Center to the prison for family days.
McCown has also become involved with the IP Chapter of P.E.O., a group she joined for its focus on women’s issues and scholarship. She said she’s met people she didn’t know prior to her membership and she’s joined the group’s book club, which is broadening her reading horizons.
“I like what that club does and I like the philanthropic part of it where they reach out to people in the community, I like the scholarship portion of that,” she said. “And I got to know some women I was not previously acquainted with. And the book club was something I had wanted to get involved with — not only do you nourish your body and your soul, you need to do something with your mind too.”
In Sedalia Business Women, McCown has been on several committees including the social committee and has chaired several such as the music committee, which is responsible for the officers installation ceremony and entertainment for the annual Christmas gathering. She attends as many Friendship Lunches, hosted each Wednesday, as she can.
Green said McCown “always adds to the program” by asking good questions and even offers to drive members to the Sedalia Country Club for meetings if they can’t get there otherwise. Green also mentioned the energy McCown puts into the group’s annual Christmas gift exchange.
Through her involvement with several organizations that focus on women, McCown said it’s important for women to have equality in the workplace and community: “It’s just fair,” she said simply.
Her support of fellow women led to her humble response about being named Woman of the Year.
“I was a little overwhelmed by that idea because there are so many deserving women in that group who not only support that organization but support our community and beyond so it’s really an honor for your peers to recognize you in this way,” she said.
McCown and her husband, Larry, have a son, Michael, of Bolivar, and a daughter, Sloan, of Olathe, Kansas, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Some of her family members joined her for the award presentation earlier this month. McCown said she sees this recognition as an opportunity to share ways citizens can help their community.
“There are opportunities for women to volunteer here and I would like to see younger women get involved at an earlier stage,” she said. “... Through your church, through missions, through supporting different scholarship opportunities. Sometimes you can’t always give your money but you can give a little bit of time and that makes a difference.”
