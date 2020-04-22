For decades, Meals on Wheels has been meeting the needs of Sedalia senior citizens, handicapped and homebound residents by delivering meals five days a week. That work has not changed since the COVID-19 pandemic and in many respects, it has become more vital than ever.
In the last six weeks 40 new individuals have been added to the organization's routes. Others are waiting at their request to receive meals once the worst of the pandemic has passed. Hot meals are delivered at lunchtime every weekday except for national holidays.
“Our program has changed significantly in the last six weeks,” Meals on Wheels Secretary/Treasurer and Director of Operations Janice Engles told the Democrat via email Monday. “Our volunteers have adapted with patience and humor to the changes in the program. They have remained calm and loyal to the program and have contributed masks, vegetables, money and time.”
To maintain the recommended 6 feet of distance wherever possible, Engles is only having five volunteers in the office to fill trays and prepare the sacks of drinks and desserts. Under normal circumstances there are typically 10.
Volunteers are no longer handing meals directly to the people they serve. Instead, they place the meals on a chair or table outside the door, ring the doorbell or knock, then move at least 6 feet away and watch that someone picks up the meal.
Volunteers have always worn masks and gloves. Now they must change gloves and use hand sanitizer after each drop off. Engles said the community has donated masks and hand sanitizer. She has enough of both to last until the end of May.
Meals on Wheels is governed by a local Board of Directors, operating as a nonprofit organization with two paid part-time meal coordinators. About 17% of the annual budget is covered by an allocation from the United Way of Pettis County. The rest of the funding comes through two annual fundraisers, a ham and bean/soup lunch and a golf tournament. Donations from churches and individuals supplement the remaining financial needs. Meals on Wheels receives no state or federal funds.
The nonprofit recently received two $500 grants from UWPC made available during the pandemic. Board President Jill Haney continues to search for grants to help with the increased financial needs due to COVID-19. Engles said she and other representatives from area food providers have been networking with the help of UWPC to share concerns and needs.
As Engles pointed out, even if the stay-at-home policy is lifted, the organization needs to give corporate and individual sponsors time to recoup some of their own financial losses before asking for sponsorships for the June 13 golf tournament.
Volunteers are still needed including route drivers and individuals willing to serve on the board. Those who are interested in volunteering or making a donation can call the office at 660-826-5039.
Many who volunteer do so as a way to give back to others and the community, according to Jennifer Yeager, who was volunteering Tuesday with other members of the Sedalia Harley Owners Group.
“We want to give back to the Sedalia community who has done so much for us,” Yeager said. “This is one way we can do that. We really enjoy seeing the people on our routes.”
The connection with others is vital, according to Engles.
“Prior to the pandemic, we served many folks who are homebound due to physical limitations, or that were no longer able to safely prepare their own meals,” she continued. “Since the pandemic, we not only continue to meet their needs, but we also serve people who are strictly observing the stay-at-home order or are just plain afraid to leave their homes for any reason. We are sometimes the only human contact many of our people have so we also fulfill the need for someone to check up on folks in their homes.”
Many of the volunteers have favorite routes they like to make as they develop bonds of friendship with those they see each day.
“They get acquainted with the folks on the route,” Engles said. “Our volunteers worry about them if they aren’t home and grieve for them if they are no longer on the route due to death or moving to assisted living. There are many people on these routes who do not see or hear from anyone all day except the volunteer who brings their meal, so we also depend on the volunteers to keep the office informed of any concerns they have about our clients.”
